The Tragic Reason Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'At War' Over Her Flaunting Their Kids Online for Cash
Tensions between Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have only grown since the former Hollywood star started flaunting their young children for publicity purposes, RadarOnline.com can report.
Now their latest revealing shot may be the last straw for their marriage.
Markle, who is looking for all the attention she can get as she tries to save her already-troubled As Ever lifestyle brand, posted a new photo of son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, to her personal Instagram account.
Standing with her back to the camera, Markle, 43, holds Lilibet in one arm while wrapping her other around a clingy Archie. Although their faces are never fully shown, it's still one of the most revealing family photos yet.
Harry, 40, is yet to weigh in on the pic, but royal expert Robert Jobson said given Harry's tragic past forced to live in front of a camera, it's certain he cannot be happy about it.
He told The Sun: "No one knows better than he the cost of visibility. His mother, the late Princess Diana, was the most photographed woman on Earth; pursued to the bitter end.
For Harry, the camera is not an opportunity, but a threat."
The late Princess Diana was constantly chased by greedy photographers, who relentlessly followed her around the streets of Paris the fateful night her life was taken in a car crash.
Jobson said the prince clearly doesn't want the same fate to fall on him or his kids.
"Having grown up in the spotlight, it’s clear Harry detests the idea of his own children being under public scrutiny as he was," the expert said.
However, Markle, the former model and actress knows all about the power of publicity, and looks to be more than willing to tease her kids for the attention.
Jobson added: "It seems they are not on the same page — not really. Meghan plays from the modern fame manual. Harry, from a trauma-soaked cautionary tale."
Rumors the pair are on the rocks were recently further fueled by a shocking Vanity Fair report, which claimed Markle had reached out to a leading publisher about penning a post-divorce bombshell book, as insiders say a split is "inevitable."
Speculation is rife Netflix, makers of the panned With Love, Meghan show, are only keeping the couple on its books after their $100million content deal has expired to bag an explosive divorce scoop.
A source told us: "Those in the know say that many studios and networks are lingering around Harry and Meghan, waiting for a potential divorce to unfold. The chatter is palpable, with whispers echoing that the likes of Netflix might be biding their time, hoping to capitalize on the couple's potential split."
This speculation has left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in utter disbelief, feeling appalled that the very industry they are part of could harbor such sinister motives.
The insider added: "The notion that relationships are being forged solely to get a front-row seat to their downfall is absolutely repugnant to them. But there are cracks in the relationship. Meghan is going full steam ahead into her career as a brand guru, whereas Harry just hates the limelight.
"She has even been parading their kids on social media to drive traffic to her brand and that leaves some very big questions about what she wants from life.
"It’s a precarious existence where the threat of a breakup has become a chilling specter, and they’re no doubt aware that some are eagerly awaiting just that."