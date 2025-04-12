The Tragic Reason Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'At War' Over Her Flaunting Their Kids Online for Cash

Markle, who is looking for all the attention she can get as she tries to save her already-troubled As Ever lifestyle brand, posted a new photo of son Archie, 5, and daughter Lilibet, 3, to her personal Instagram account.

Standing with her back to the camera, Markle, 43, holds Lilibet in one arm while wrapping her other around a clingy Archie. Although their faces are never fully shown, it's still one of the most revealing family photos yet.

Harry, 40, is yet to weigh in on the pic, but royal expert Robert Jobson said given Harry's tragic past forced to live in front of a camera, it's certain he cannot be happy about it.

He told The Sun: "No one knows better than he the cost of visibility. His mother, the late Princess Diana, was the most photographed woman on Earth; pursued to the bitter end.

For Harry, the camera is not an opportunity, but a threat."