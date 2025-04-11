Princess Diana's Former Bodyguard Thinks Late Royal 'Would Have Discouraged' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Shocking Exit — Which Led To Nasty Family Feud

Although Diana was famously open about her struggles with the Crown, as well as the expectations that came with being married to the future king, Wharfe believed she ultimately would have wanted Harry and Markle, 43, to "give royal life a chance."

He said: "One thing's for certain Diana would have understood perhaps why the Sussexes would want a different life.

"Diana herself had often talked about a different way of life but didn't (go through with it) because of her loyalty to the Queen and the country.

"I think she would have told Harry and Meghan to give royal life a chance and that he was being a bit premature."