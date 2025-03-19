EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Raging All Over Again' About Exiled Brother Harry's 'Needy' Wife Meghan Markle 'Copying His Tragic Mom Princess Diana' With Cookery Show
Fuming Prince William is furious over his sister-in-law Meghan Markle continually copying his late mother Princess Diana's iconic fashions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A palace insider said: "William keeps a stiff upper lip in public and would never outwardly criticize his brother Harry's wife, but behind closed doors, he's beside himself over her copycat behavior."
Britain's next king is said to have blown his stack when the Duchess of Sussex, 43, recently sported a Northwestern University sweatshirt in a social media post that matches one frequently worn by Diana in the 1990s.
Harry's American wife graduated from the Illinois college in 2003. But sources said it can't be a coincidence that Markle chose the purple garment so closely associated with Princess Diana – the mother-in-law she never met.
Diana was gifted her shirt in 1995 – nearly two years before her car crash death at age 36 – while visiting Northwestern to raise money for a cancer center, and was often photographed wearing it on gym outings.
According to the insider, William, 42, has been seething about the Sussexes badmouthing the royal family since they ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase Hollywood fame and fortune, but he's especially irked by how Markle keeps invoking his mom's memory.
Weeks earlier, the former Suits stunner attended the Invictus Games in Vancouver with 40-year-old Harry while clad in a double-breasted blazer that echoed one of Diana's favorite velvet-collared coats from the 1980s.
But sources said William is fired up about more than Markle's glad rags.
The insider explained that the future monarch was also "outraged" when the Sussexes' 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan showed the duchess pointing to a photo in the nursery of the couple's son Archie, now 5, and asking the tot: "Who's that?"
Markle told her son: "Hi, Grandma. That's Grandma Diana."
EXCLUSIVE: Willie Nelson's Darkest Day – Inside Country Hero's SUICIDE Bid… And Why He Was Left at the End of His Rope
In 2021, the duo also famously dubbed their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana, using her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's nickname and the handle of the prince's mother.
The insider said: "Meghan may be doing all of this as a good-hearted effort to honor Diana and keep her in the lives of the grandchildren she didn't live to see. But she's doing this while producing for-profit TV shows and launching her lifestyle brand As Ever, which is causing some people to doubt her sincerity.
"The timing opens her up to criticism. No doubt, William would love to tell Meghan, 'Leave my mom's memory alone.' But he knows he can't control her – and that eats him up."