EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Raging All Over Again' About Exiled Brother Harry's 'Needy' Wife Meghan Markle 'Copying His Tragic Mom Princess Diana' With Cookery Show

Britain's next king is said to have blown his stack when the Duchess of Sussex, 43, recently sported a Northwestern University sweatshirt in a social media post that matches one frequently worn by Diana in the 1990s.

Harry's American wife graduated from the Illinois college in 2003. But sources said it can't be a coincidence that Markle chose the purple garment so closely associated with Princess Diana – the mother-in-law she never met.

Diana was gifted her shirt in 1995 – nearly two years before her car crash death at age 36 – while visiting Northwestern to raise money for a cancer center, and was often photographed wearing it on gym outings.

According to the insider, William, 42, has been seething about the Sussexes badmouthing the royal family since they ditched palace duties in 2020 to chase Hollywood fame and fortune, but he's especially irked by how Markle keeps invoking his mom's memory.