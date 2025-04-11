Inside What REALLY Went On When Meghan Markle Joined the Royal Family — With Staffing Reveal 'Awkwardness' and Diva Antics at Heart of Her Behavior

Learning how to become a working royal is no easy task. Those born into the institution undergo years of etiquette lessons, are expected to learn how to run a staff of dozens and make numerous high-profile appearances in preparation for the public-facing lifestyle.

So it's no wonder as to why American-born Markle would have a learning curve as she adjusted to life as a duchess.

But sources told royal author Tom Quinn in his new book, Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants, the former Suits star didn't see it the same way – and attempted to boss those who were trying to guide her through uncharted waters.