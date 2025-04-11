Inside What REALLY Went On When Meghan Markle Joined the Royal Family — With Staffing Reveal 'Awkwardness' and Diva Antics at Heart of Her Behavior
Palace staff exposed the "awkwardness" of attempting to teach Meghan Markle about royal life when she first joined the Firm after marrying Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite lacking knowledge of royal protocol, sources claimed Markle, 43, took charge of meetings, which sparked "hilarity" among Kensington Palace staffers attempting to show her the ropes.
Learning how to become a working royal is no easy task. Those born into the institution undergo years of etiquette lessons, are expected to learn how to run a staff of dozens and make numerous high-profile appearances in preparation for the public-facing lifestyle.
So it's no wonder as to why American-born Markle would have a learning curve as she adjusted to life as a duchess.
But sources told royal author Tom Quinn in his new book, Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants, the former Suits star didn't see it the same way – and attempted to boss those who were trying to guide her through uncharted waters.
According to the Daily Mail, one staffer recalled: "It was extraordinary because she was so confident that you could see she wanted to run the meeting rather than learn about the Royal Family through the meeting.
"She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns – except the Royal Family is not really a bull."
Another source said: "Meghan thought she knew better than an institution that has been in business for 1,000 years and more."
They added Markle "really did have a messiah complex."
Some claimed Markle was fixated on how to become the most well-known and loved member of the royal family.
A former courier of Queen Elizabeth II claimed the Firm started to worry when they discovered Markle had different plans for her life as a working royal, which conflicted with the traditional order.
They additionally claimed they didn't think the former actress understood that as a royal, "you don't do as you please, you do as you're told."
Another ex-staffer alleged Markle saying, "What Diana started, I want to finish," and had interest in working with charities but only on a part-time basis.
This isn't the first time Markle has been accused of being overbearing and overconfident when it came to royal life.
In Tina Brown's 2022 book The Palace Papers, she wrote: "Harry, who had always chafed at the hierarchy himself, was the last person to want to tell her to slow down.
"They were both now drunk on a shared fantasy of being instruments of global transformation who, once married, would operate in the celebrity stratosphere once inhabited by Princess Diana. Meghan couldn't and wouldn't bide her time to get there. She was 36. This was her big break."