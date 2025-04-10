Game of Thrones: Prince William 'Ordering Harry To Give Back His Royal Title' As Heir Gears Up to Take Over From Dying King Charles

Markle's troubled launch of her new lifestyle brand As Ever is just the latest humiliation for the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed with accusations that they are trying to use their fancy titles to push their poor products.

Harry, 40, and 43-year-old Markle's move away from England to a new life in Los Angeles also continues to ruffle royal feathers. And plans to release a documentary about Princess Diana as part of their floundering Netflix deal have driven a further wedge between the Sussexes and William.

Palace insiders say it's all coming to a head, and once the ever-sick King Charles, 76, passes away and son William, 42, takes the throne, one of his first acts will be to revoke their titles.

One source told Women's Day: "William normally does well ignoring the Sussex distractions, but this time it was too much. It's only a matter of time before he can start righting some wrongs."