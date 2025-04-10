Game of Thrones: Prince William 'Ordering Harry To Give Back His Royal Title' As Heir Gears Up to Take Over From Dying King Charles
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's repeated business embarrassments are apparently the last straw for older brother Prince William.
RadarOnline.com can report the future king can't wait to take the thrown – and strip his baby bro of his royal title.
Markle's troubled launch of her new lifestyle brand As Ever is just the latest humiliation for the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed with accusations that they are trying to use their fancy titles to push their poor products.
Harry, 40, and 43-year-old Markle's move away from England to a new life in Los Angeles also continues to ruffle royal feathers. And plans to release a documentary about Princess Diana as part of their floundering Netflix deal have driven a further wedge between the Sussexes and William.
Palace insiders say it's all coming to a head, and once the ever-sick King Charles, 76, passes away and son William, 42, takes the throne, one of his first acts will be to revoke their titles.
One source told Women's Day: "William normally does well ignoring the Sussex distractions, but this time it was too much. It's only a matter of time before he can start righting some wrongs."
William has never stopped seething over how his brother and his sister-in-law ditched their official duties in 2020 to cash in on their posh pedigrees.
He was especially incensed when the former Suits star told guest Mindy Kaling during an episode of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan to call her by a different name: "It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm 'Sussex' now."
The insider revealed William is just waiting to make his move: "(Harry and Meghan's) commercial endeavors are nothing short of avaricious, and Meghan's insistence that her name is Sussex and not Markle has irritated William beyond belief.
"He's frustrated that Charles has let them keep their titles despite their clear mission to cash in on it."
RadarOnline.com previously revealed Markle and Harry were in talks with Netflix to develop the documentary about the Duke's late mother as part of their renewed partnership with the streaming service – and the rumored project was slated to be released in 2027 on the 20th anniversary of Diana's passing.
An L.A.-based source even claimed Harry would host and narrate the project. When William caught wind of the reports, insiders claimed he was enraged.
While the Sussexes were said to deny reports about the project, the information came from an unnamed source and not the couple's official spokesperson, leading some to suspect they could still be going through with it.
Removing Harry and Meghan's titles would require an act of parliament, but those in the know say the palace has already called several secret meetings to discuss the possibility – and a plan has been put in place.
But it'll apparently have to wait for the king's death. As RadarOnline.com readers know, the late Queen Elizabeth named her grandson Harry and Markle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day in 2018.
A palace insider revealed Charles worries he'd be seen as petty if he yanked back the titles granted by his beloved mother – but hard-nosed William has no such concerns.
The insider shared: "Behind the scenes, people are saying that the royals have quietly sanctioned the title removal."
Another explained: "William has little sympathy for his brother anymore and wants to be a firm but fair king who takes action."