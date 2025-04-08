EXCLUSIVE: Firm Behind Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Style At Center of Racism and Toxic Workplace Accusations From Outraged Ex-Employees
Meghan Markle has offloaded selling her As Ever goodies to a web firm accused of racism and presiding over a toxic work environment by former employees.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal the outfit has been accused by its customers of being a "horrible" company selling items "they don’t have in stock or don’t exist at all."
The Duchess of Sussex's As Ever range went on sale in the US last week and she was celebrating when they sold out within half an hour of going live.
Markle and her team have outsourced the sales of her $28 honey, $14 fruit spread and $15 flower sprinkles to Snow Commerce.
In the small print on her As Ever website, it says the Cincinnati-based online sales business is "solely responsible for all aspects of your purchase."
Snow Commerce has suffered a slew of poor reviews in recent years and has the lowest possible rating with arguably America's most influential consumer rights organization.
One unhappy customer has warned: "Do not buy anything from any company that uses this joke of a company."
Another critic said: "They are ridiculously bad, they’re allegedly selling items that they don’t have in stock or don’t exist at all."
As well as Meghan's new lifestyle venture, it has also managed web-sales for Warner Brothers, HBO, Discovery and NBCUniversal.
But it has a one-star rating on America's Better Business Bureau (BBB), a non-profit organization set up in 1912 to build a "culture of honesty and fairness in business transactions" in the US.
One unhappy customer said last month they found nobody at Snow Commerce cares "at all how it makes you feel when you spend $150, your item never gets shipped and nobody tells you why."
They added: "Never has a business treated me like that."
Another said: "Stay away from this company at all costs!"
A third critic hit out: "Horrible business, items shown on website do not represent what will be received."
And on employee rating site Glassdoor, a former worker said they had encountered "casual racism" in the workplace and another ex-staffer wrote online: "A very toxic place to work at. You’re not treated the way you should be, you feel like you are working 24/7 and get no credit. Way underpaid. Last couple of years working there it felt like high school."
Yet another person said: "Often botches orders and has us lie to customer about what happened with their order or why it wasn’t received. Stop messing up so many orders and then trying to cover your tracks dishonestly."
We told last month how Markle's sweet treats were just the first of a raft of new products.
And Markle hopes to make a killing selling sex toys and lingerie via As Ever as she quickly moves from food to gadgets to spice up buyers' love lives.
RadarOnline.com revealed she'll begin to lay the foundations for her raunchy range, similar to the pricey vibrators and skimpy pants sold by rival Gwyneth Paltrow at her Goop brand, via her new podcast.
The Duchess of Sussex has already promised "some girl talk" on her podcast – and an insider told us: "She will use the podcast as a springboard to widen her range of products on As Ever. She doesn't want to restrict herself to just selling pancake mix and jars and jelly.
"She wants the full range of wellness and lifestyle products like sex toys, lingerie etc, which are sold via Goop. She wants to form a huge brand and sell very grown-up products.
"Her podcast will give her a route to that market because she can start talking about intimate aspects of her life and those of her guests and then listeners can link to her As Ever brand to shop off the back of their listening experience."