EXCLUSIVE: Firm Behind Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Style At Center of Racism and Toxic Workplace Accusations From Outraged Ex-Employees

Snow Commerce has suffered a slew of poor reviews in recent years and has the lowest possible rating with arguably America's most influential consumer rights organization.

One unhappy customer has warned: "Do not buy anything from any company that uses this joke of a company."

Another critic said: "They are ridiculously bad, they’re allegedly selling items that they don’t have in stock or don’t exist at all."

As well as Meghan's new lifestyle venture, it has also managed web-sales for Warner Brothers, HBO, Discovery and NBCUniversal.

But it has a one-star rating on America's Better Business Bureau (BBB), a non-profit organization set up in 1912 to build a "culture of honesty and fairness in business transactions" in the US.

One unhappy customer said last month they found nobody at Snow Commerce cares "at all how it makes you feel when you spend $150, your item never gets shipped and nobody tells you why."

They added: "Never has a business treated me like that."