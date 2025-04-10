EXCLUSIVE: 'Scheming' Meghan Markle 'Deployed SAS Kidnap Negotiation Training' To Manipulate Gullible Fans Into Thinking She was Royal Family's Victim'
Moany Meghan Markle showed signs she deployed her palace kidnapping training to convince the public that she was a hostage victim herself to bolster her story of how horribly she was treated by Britain's royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former Suits star Markle, 43, slammed her in-laws during a bridge-burning TV interview in 2021 alongside hubby Prince Harry, 40, after the pair ditched their official duties to chase lucrative Hollywood deals.
During the tearful tell-all, the biracial beauty suggested that some of Harry's kin were racist for wondering about the possible skin color of their then-unborn son Archie, and painted the royals as cold-hearted snobs who didn't care that she was suicidal.
The actress also griped about having to turn over her passport, driver's license, keys and other personal belongings when she moved into the gilded cage of Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.
"I left the house twice in four months," the Duchess of Sussex said. "I couldn't feel lonelier."
However, royal expert Robert Lacey pegged the performance as "a convincing impersonation of helplessness."
Lacey suggested the onetime Deal or No Deal suitcase girl may have learned her "brilliant impression of a hostage begging for liberation" from instruction provided by the Special Air Service (SAS) – a secretive special forces unit of the British Army.
It is believed Markle – like other senior royals – underwent SAS training to learn how to respond to high-risk situations like hostage scenarios and terrorist attacks.
According to Finding Freedom – a 2020 biography of the Sussexes – sources said Markle underwent an "extremely intense and scary" mock kidnapping, in which she was "taught how to develop a relationship with the enemy."
Lacey says during the experience, the accomplished performer could have learned how to "deploy her self-pity to such dramatic effect."
The expert proposed: "Meghan would certainly offer a brilliant impression of a hostage begging for liberation on primetime television and the world would come rushing to rescue her."
Harry's wife was the picture of wide-eyed innocence during her shock televised sit-down, which she used to declare she went into palace life "naively" and "didn't fully understand" what being a working royal entailed.
She said: "There were some real obvious signs before we even got married that this was going to be really hard."
Markle also invoked the Little Mermaid cartoon, likening herself to the "silenced" sea siren Ariel, who gave up her voice for legs to become human and marry a prince.