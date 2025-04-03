EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Facing Claims His Custom Made KKK Outfits Are 'Stitched Together in Sweatshops' After Barmy Racist Interview — 'No-One Else Will Make Them For That Nutter!'

West claimed he wanted to wear it the day before the interview but was worried that people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."

During the interview, West also spoke about his four children and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The disgraced star, who is currently married to 30-year-old Bianca Censori, admitted he regretted having a family with the reality TV star.

The former couple share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

West said: "I didn’t wanna have children with this person after the first two months of being with her. But that wasn’t God’s plan."

Before his most recent interview, Kardashian was already weighing a court fight to strip West of joint custody of their four kids.

For the last few weeks, West has been making headlines – for the worst reasons.

The disgraced rapper left fans in shock back in February after his wife, Censori, appeared nearly naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.