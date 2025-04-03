EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Facing Claims His Custom Made KKK Outfits Are 'Stitched Together in Sweatshops' After Barmy Racist Interview — 'No-One Else Will Make Them For That Nutter!'
Kanye West is paying exploited workers "pennies" to make his disgusting KKK-style outfits in hell hole sweatshops.
Critics have taken to social media to say reputable and respected clothing firms would not accept business from the Hitler-loving rapper to stitch together the controversial garments, so he has turned to cheap labor to stitch together his custom-made point-hat outfits, RadarOnline.com can reveal
West sparked outrage by wearing a black Klan-style outfit and a swastika necklace during a controversial interview.
The professional controversy-baiter, 47, wore jewelry with a swastika medallion and a T-shirt designed by disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs while chatting to DK Akademiks on Rumble.
Critics flooded social media to blast him for the "disgusting" outfit and said it was "sad to see," while others claimed his robes were made in sweatshops.
One clothing trade source said: "I work in the clothing industry and these outfits are made in sweatshops for pennies. 100%. No bona fide clothing firm would make these appalling robes for him."
Another added: "Made in a sweatshop for sure. No proper firm would make them for this nutter."
West's 'KKK interview' started with the disgraced rapper wearing a t-shirt designed by his old pal Combs, 55, and a necklace complete with the swastika medallion.
Web personality Akademiks was left baffled by West's outfit choice after he changed into the KKK outfit, which led him to ask: "Have you worn this out in public?"
West claimed he wanted to wear it the day before the interview but was worried that people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."
During the interview, West also spoke about his four children and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
The disgraced star, who is currently married to 30-year-old Bianca Censori, admitted he regretted having a family with the reality TV star.
The former couple share four children together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
West said: "I didn’t wanna have children with this person after the first two months of being with her. But that wasn’t God’s plan."
Before his most recent interview, Kardashian was already weighing a court fight to strip West of joint custody of their four kids.
For the last few weeks, West has been making headlines – for the worst reasons.
The disgraced rapper left fans in shock back in February after his wife, Censori, appeared nearly naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.