EXCLUSIVE: Why Ailing Golf Great Tiger Woods' Inner Circle Petrified His New Relationship With Vanessa Trump Will Leave His Life and Game in the Rough

Ailing golf great Tiger Woods is head over heels for new flame Vanessa Trump, but his pals fear that the high-profile relationship will leave him wallowing in the rough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Woods is no longer the player he used to be, both on the course and off.

All of his relationships since splitting with ex-wife Elin Nordegren have fizzled, and he recently was forced to withdraw from the upcoming Masters Tournament after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Meanwhile, his new honey, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, is reputed to love living life in the fast lane.

"Tiger is in a very vulnerable state right now," our insider said. "The last few years have been incredibly tough. And Vanessa's a real dynamo. She lives a very fast-paced lifestyle and there are concerns he won't be able to keep up with her."