EXCLUSIVE: Why Ailing Golf Great Tiger Woods' Inner Circle Petrified His New Relationship With Vanessa Trump Will Leave His Life and Game in the Rough
Ailing golf great Tiger Woods is head over heels for new flame Vanessa Trump, but his pals fear that the high-profile relationship will leave him wallowing in the rough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Woods is no longer the player he used to be, both on the course and off.
All of his relationships since splitting with ex-wife Elin Nordegren have fizzled, and he recently was forced to withdraw from the upcoming Masters Tournament after rupturing his Achilles tendon.
Meanwhile, his new honey, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, is reputed to love living life in the fast lane.
"Tiger is in a very vulnerable state right now," our insider said. "The last few years have been incredibly tough. And Vanessa's a real dynamo. She lives a very fast-paced lifestyle and there are concerns he won't be able to keep up with her."
Woods, 49, and Vanessa, a 47-year-old mom of five, have been quietly dating since Thanksgiving.
Her daughter Kai attends the same Palm Beach County, Fla., school as Woods’ kids.
Besides being married to Don Jr., Vanessa dated Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud for two years and even lived with him. But they broke up after the 9/11 terrorist attacks when he hightailed it out of the country amid rumors of ties to al-Qaeda.
She also reportedly had a fling with Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio.
And, as a teen, she dated notorious Latin Kings mobster Valentin Rivera.
Woods carried on a secret sex life while married to Swedish beauty Elin until we revealed his sordid adventures, which eventually killed his marriage and sent his golf career careening off course.
He's since been plagued by back and knee woes and was nearly crippled in a horrific 2021 rollover car wreck.
"The accident really shattered Tiger's confidence, and in a lot of ways he's just a shell of the guy he used to be," our insider added.
Now, he's recovering from Achilles surgery.
And our sources said Vanessa is playing nursemaid – but pals are wondering how long that will last.
"Tiger's not some old man who just sits around moping all day, but he does have a fairly low-key life," our insider said.
They also warned: "And Vanessa's known to be a real jet-setter. She's not someone who's going to stick around if she's not finding things exciting.
"Everyone's wondering how long it will be before she drops him like a hot rock."