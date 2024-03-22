Kensington Palace Hit With Criticism for Throwing Kate Middleton 'Under the Bus' With Photoshop Scandal During Cancer Battle
Kensington Palace is facing backlash over the Photoshop scandal that involved Kate Middleton just weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned, with many critics venting that she was "thrown under the bus" while battling cancer privately.
In an emotional video shared on Friday, the Princess of Wales announced that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer following her abdominal surgery in January, putting to rest ongoing speculation about her whereabouts and well-being while displaying an undoubtable aura of strength.
Kate revealed she is focused on a full recovery while being supported by her family and loved ones, noting they took some time to process the news which came as a shock to them all.
The heartbreaking revelation came just weeks after Kate issued a statement over a Mother's Day Photo with her and Prince William's kids, confirming the image had been altered while explaining that she did not mean to cause any confusion.
Amid the shocking development today, many people have spoken out.
"A photo causes a storm, and instead of the powers-that-be owning up or stepping in, it's this woman, already battling cancer, who ends up in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons," one social media user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as reactions poured online. "You'd think, with all the protocols, someone on the inside could've shouldered the fallout, right?"
"A staffer really couldn't have taken the heat?" a second person asked.
A third wrote, "Everyone is mad at the general public for their Kate conspiracy theories but what I think is f---ed is the palace blaming that Photoshop disaster on her and creating a full on media circus when she's in bed recovering … They're supposed to be on her team."
In her video address, Kate thanked everyone for their well-wishes and support, revealing that she is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatments and focused on overcoming this hardship.
Royal experts believe that King Charles and daughter-in-law Kate have grown even closer in the wake of his own cancer diagnosis announced earlier this year, with one noting he has always had a great admiration for William's longtime sweetheart and mother to three of his grandchildren.
Kate and William met at St. Andrews University and have been married since April 2011. They share three young kids together: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, who will turn 6 in April.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has since said that Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" and that he has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks."
It was noted that Charles and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."