Kensington Palace Hit With Criticism for Throwing Kate Middleton 'Under the Bus' With Photoshop Scandal During Cancer Battle

Kensington Palace is facing backlash over the Photoshop scandal that involved Kate Middleton just weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned, with many critics venting that she was "thrown under the bus" while battling cancer privately.

In an emotional video shared on Friday, the Princess of Wales announced that she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer following her abdominal surgery in January, putting to rest ongoing speculation about her whereabouts and well-being while displaying an undoubtable aura of strength.