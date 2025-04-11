Wendy Williams' Career and Family Ripped by Judge During Guardianship Trial — As Former Talk Show Host Left Gutted By Comments

During a court hearing, Judge Lisa Sokoloff shared her frustration over Williams’ repeated outcries about her guardianship. The judge also lashed out at Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, accusing her of leaking information to the media and trying to poison the jury pool.

Sokoloff reportedly blamed the former talk show host's family for being negative influences on her.

But she wasn't done, unexpectedly talking about Williams' career – of which she is desperate to salvage. According to reports inside the courtroom, Sokoloff congratulated Williams on a "great career" before crushingly adding that it was now "done" and she'd never work in this business again.

Williams has been vocal about her desire to return to work, however her former producer, Suzanne Bass, wasn't as sure, previously admitting: "Since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad."

The latest remarks were said to hurt Williams immensely – and left her wondering what the judge was trying to accomplish.