Wendy Williams' Career and Family Ripped by Judge During Guardianship Trial — As Former Talk Show Host Left Gutted By Comments
Wendy Williams has reportedly been slammed by a judge in her conservatorship case – who allegedly trashed her family and told the troubled TV star her career is over.
The apparently unprovoked attack has left Williams shattered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a court hearing, Judge Lisa Sokoloff shared her frustration over Williams’ repeated outcries about her guardianship. The judge also lashed out at Williams' niece, Alex Finnie, accusing her of leaking information to the media and trying to poison the jury pool.
Sokoloff reportedly blamed the former talk show host's family for being negative influences on her.
But she wasn't done, unexpectedly talking about Williams' career – of which she is desperate to salvage. According to reports inside the courtroom, Sokoloff congratulated Williams on a "great career" before crushingly adding that it was now "done" and she'd never work in this business again.
Williams has been vocal about her desire to return to work, however her former producer, Suzanne Bass, wasn't as sure, previously admitting: "Since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad."
The latest remarks were said to hurt Williams immensely – and left her wondering what the judge was trying to accomplish.
It wasn't all bad news for Williams at the hearing. Judge Sokoloff did grant her request to move from a secured memory unit to an independent living section.
This change comes with some major freedoms, including receiving visitors and leaving the facility.
The court also called for more cognitive and neurological evaluations to assess Williams’ ability to manage her own affairs. That could be crucial as she continues to argue for her freedom from the guardianship.
Williams has trashed her "suffocating" living conditions in the past, as she remains locked in an assisted living facility.
Last month, while appearing on NewsNation's Banfield, she complained: "I don't have the freedom to do virtually anything. I'm on the fifth floor. They call it 'the memory unit', so it's for people who don't remember anything."
She described feeling trapped among elderly residents needing round-the-clock medical care.
Williams said: "I've met the people who live here, and I've been here for almost a year now. It's very suffocating.
"Why am I here? I have no idea. But I can tell you this – it's $18,000 a month, which is outrageously expensive. And what do I have? A bedroom, a bathroom and a window."
In January, she told The Breakfast Club: "I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I'm in prison. I'm in this place with people in their 90s, their 80s, their 70s... and something is wrong with these people. I am clearly not (like them)."
Even more shockingly, Williams claimed she's only been allowed outside twice in 30 days and alleges the facility has given her medication without a proper explanation.
She declared: "The elevators are locked. Visitors are restricted. I'm ready to get out of here. I'm ready to get out and get out of the guardianship. It's suffocating. It's very lonely."