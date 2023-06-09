Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Jr. Claims He Was 'Threatened With Arrest' Over Mom's Return to NYC

Former talk show host Wendy Williams' only child claimed he was "threatened with arrest" if he did not return his mother to New York City from Florida while he was caring for her in 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kevin Hunter Jr. accused Judge Lisa Sokoloff of threatening him with kidnapping charges if he did not assist in his mother's return to the Big Apple last year.

Judge Sokoloff was appointed to oversee Williams' guardianship case, which was brought after the former talk show host suffered a series of mental and physical health crises.