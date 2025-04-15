EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Exhausted' by Latest Court Fight — Despite Him Bringing It on Himself

The 40-year-old prince, who claims this issue matters the most among his various legal challenges, including those against the UK tabloid press, has indicated he feels overwhelmed by a litigation process stretching over three years.

A palace source told us: "Harry talks of his exhaustion and this latest legal battle but he is the one who is desperate to get the British taxpayer to foot the bill for his security when he is in England.

"He has brought this to court twice. He is the one who left the Royal Family for a new life in America. He now wants the perks of the job without the work."

After attending a two-day hearing in London last week, Harry described the Home Office's decision to withdraw his security detail as "difficult to swallow."