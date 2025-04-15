EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Exhausted' by Latest Court Fight — Despite Him Bringing It on Himself
Runaway royal Prince Harry is "exhausted" by his marathon legal battle to reinstate his police protection... despite him bringing the matter to court.
The professional moaner insists his bodyguards were unjustly revoked by the government to manipulate his ties to the UK and the royal establishment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old prince, who claims this issue matters the most among his various legal challenges, including those against the UK tabloid press, has indicated he feels overwhelmed by a litigation process stretching over three years.
A palace source told us: "Harry talks of his exhaustion and this latest legal battle but he is the one who is desperate to get the British taxpayer to foot the bill for his security when he is in England.
"He has brought this to court twice. He is the one who left the Royal Family for a new life in America. He now wants the perks of the job without the work."
After attending a two-day hearing in London last week, Harry described the Home Office's decision to withdraw his security detail as "difficult to swallow."
Despite flying in from California, where he currently resides with wife, Meghan Markle 43, and their two kids, to attend the appeal, he was not mandated to provide evidence himself.
This attempt to overturn a previous ruling, considered the "last throw of the dice", has been complicated by Harry's assertion that his father King Charles could have intervened due to the involvement of his private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, on the royal and VIP executive committee.
It is understood that while Alderton is on the committee as the King’s representative, he was not on it when the decision over Harry’s security was made five years ago when he and Markle left their royal duties.
The palace added: "These are matters of security and government policy and, as usual, it would be inappropriate to comment or intervene on either."
Harry is not thought to have spoken to his father or his brother, William, for several months.
The duke last saw the King in February last year after his cancer diagnosis but the pair did not meet when Harry returned that May.
Much of the original hearing about his security and last week’s appeal were heard in private because of the "highly confidential" evidence.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal roles five years ago to move to America, and Harry has since been subject to a "bespoke" package of security.
It means every time he visits the UK he must give 30 days’ notice and each trip is assessed on merit before police protection is granted.
He has argued the current offer is not adequate and he believes that it is not safe to bring his children to Britain.
When he came to London last May, he is understood to have rejected an offer by his father to stay at Buckingham Palace as he did not think the accommodation to be safe enough.
Last week Shaheed Fatima KC, his barrister, told the Court of Appeal that his life was at stake if his security was not reinstated.
However, within hours of his appearance at court, the duke flew to Ukraine and visited a rehabilitation center. Details, pictures and a video of the prince’s visit to Lviv were released after he had left the country.
It is understood Harry flew to Poland before crossing the border into Ukraine with a local police escort.