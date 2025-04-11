EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Fuels More Secret Divorce Rumors With Yet Another Solo Visit After He's Snapped Meeting Ukraine War Victims — 'It's Over With Meghan!'
Prince Harry sparked fresh divorce rumors courtesy of yet another solo visit without wife Meghan Markle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke, who was once inseparable from ex-Suits star partner, added to the mounting uncertainty surrounding his marriage by visiting war victims in the Ukraine.
It's the latest trip Harry, 40, has taken without Markle, 43, as fears grow the pair are heading for divorce.
A source said: "Harry heading out on his own again only adds fuel to the fire regarding his impending divorce. He and Meghan used to do everything together, they were a real force.
"But they're increasingly developing into individual profiles now, which doesn't bode will for their marriage."
Harry ramped up his solo trips towards the end of last year, promoting his charities in New York, attending London's WellChild Awards, before heading to Africa, leaving Markle to focus on her wellbeing brand and TV show launch.
The Duke made the surprise trip on Thursday, April 10, and according to his spokesperson, the visit was part of his ongoing work with wounded veterans.
He went to the Superhuman Center, an orthopedic clinic in Lviv, that treats and rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians.
The dad-of-two saw how the services are rolled out in a war-torn country.
The center provides prosthetics, reconstructive surgery and psychological help free of charge.
Harry, who served 10 years in the British Army, has worked tirelessly on providing support for injured veterans since founding the Invictus Games.
The royal was accompanied by a contingent from the Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who have been through similar rehabilitation experiences.
Superhuman Center founder Stavnitser Andrey shared some photos with the royal.
He wrote: "A member of the British royal family visited Ukraine for the first time since the start of the full-scale war — and he came to us at @superhumans.center! The visit was not announced until the team left.
"@princeharryofengland founded @weareinvictusgames in 2014 – a sports competition for injured veterans.
"Harry served in the army, and was in Afghanistan twice. Thanks to the media weight of his voice, the prince does a lot for veterans around the world.
"'To come here to the Superhumans centre and see the incredible, amazing rehabilitation and care that is provided here under one roof, which is designed specifically for this purpose, is just astounding,' Prince Harry said of us."
"The deepest respect – it is difficult to say anything more about a man who can afford any activity in this world, but has chosen to dedicate himself to supporting and encouraging injured veterans," it added.
"Think that in decades, when all the world's wars finally end, a postscript will remain on the signpost in Lviv: 'Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was here. A real Superhuman.'"