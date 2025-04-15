Meghan Markle Miscarriage Horror In Her Words — Duchess Describes Baby Loss as 'Letting Go Of Something You Planned to Love'

Meghan Markle is lifting the veil on her heartbreaking miscarriage and the struggles of motherhood. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her 2020 pregnancy loss in the latest episode of her podcast, describing the emotional struggle in "letting go" of something she once "planned to love."

Source: MEGA The Duchess of Sussex detailed the heartbreak of 'letting go' of something she once 'planned to love.'

In Tuesday's episode, Markle, 43, drew a parallel between her and guest Reshma Saujani's "serial" miscarriages after first checking if Saujani, 49, was "comfortable talking about it." Opening up about her own loss, Markle said: "I think in some parallel way, you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be okay at a certain point to let something go, something go that you planned to love for a long time."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry addressed his wife's pregnancy loss in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Saujani applauded the royal's "really insightful" remark, humorously adding Markle must have been "reading (her) diaries." She added: "I don’t think anyone's seen it that way (or), like, said it that way for me."

In November 2020, the Suits alum wrote a heartfelt essay for the New York Times recounting the miscarriage she experienced four months earlier. Chronicling a normal July morning in her life, she remembered: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

She recalled experiencing "a sharp cramp," adding she "dropped to the floor" while holding her son. She then detailed an emotional moment at the hospital and recounted holding her husband, Prince Harry's hand. Markle continued: "I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal.

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. "Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning." The royal added: "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

Source: MEGA Markle disclosed her miscarriage in July 2020 through a heartfelt essay published in The New York Times that November.

Two years later, Harry addressed his wife's pregnancy loss in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The 40-year-old former military pilot partly blamed the miscarriage on intense media pressure, citing the "stress" and "lack of sleep" Markle faced during her legal battle with the Daily Mail.

By then, the couple had already welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, now 3. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2018, are also parents to 5-year-old Prince Archie. In Tuesday’s episode, the former actress lovingly spoke about her children and described motherhood as her "favorite title." Markle admitted parenthood has been intense, but said she wouldn't "trade it for anything."

Markle launched her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, last Tuesday. The show is part of a deal with Lemonada Media, following her 2022 Spotify series Archetypes about female stereotypes. Archetypes was part of the Sussexes' Spotify deal, which ended after one season.

Source: NETFLIX Both Markle's new podcast and Netflix series have been continuously slammed by viewers.

Unfortunately for the Duchess, the premiere episode was met with ample backlash from listeners calling it "stomach-turning." One major complaint was that listeners likely expected to hear valuable "wisdom" from Markle's guest, Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd – but instead, they got little of that, as the former actress continuously directed conversations back to her own experiences.