Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'Scaring Royal Family' With Prospect of SECOND Tell-All Memoir That 'Will Blast Them Over Security Row'

Prince Harry has hinted a second tell-all memoir could be in the works.

April 13 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is keeping the palace on edge as whispers swirl about his next royal exposé.

Aides are said to be on edge, worried the Duke of Sussex might take another swing at the monarchy in a follow-up memoir – especially after his heated legal battle over losing taxpayer-funded protection in Britain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry claimed his police protection was a 'trap' to keep him within the Royal Family during a two-day visit to London.

Harry, 40, spent two days in London last week, making a sensational claim his police protection had been reduced to a "trap" designed to keep him confined within the Royal Family.

A source said: "This is clearly intensely personal. There are fears about what he might do if the decision goes against him. This could not come at a worse time."

exclusive harry and meghan in couples therapy with prince pouring out his heart in sessions about how hes been left with ptsd over wifes suits sex scenes
Source: MEGA

The royal recently claimed people 'would be shocked by what’s being held back,' potentially hinting at another tell-all.

After stepping down from royal duties in 2020 and moving to California with wife Meghan Markle, 43, Harry’s 24/7 armed police protection was scaled back.

Royal aides have adhered to tight protocols regarding the case, which essentially puts Harry and his legal team in opposition to King Charles.

Senior royal circles were left stunned when Harry gave an interview to a newspaper after the latest two-day hearing – which was his first time speaking to a U.K. publication since 2023.

Harry said: "People would be shocked by what’s being held back," leaving insiders to suggest his explosive remarks might be a subtle threat.

A source has since explained: "There’s a lot of worry that Harry could tell all in a book deal or even follow Meghan’s lead and make a podcast.

"He’s hinted he has discovered secrets during the hearings – particularly regarding the treatment of him and Meghan – that would shock us all.

"It is a veiled threat essentially that he will tell all if it doesn’t go the way he wants it to."

prince harry ditched party boy buddies
Source: MEGA

Sources' claims highlight the rift between Harry and father King Charles, sparking backlash over Harry's 'contradictions."

The claims have not only underscored the growing rift between Harry and his father, but also sparked backlash from insiders who say the Duke has "contradicted" himself throughout the case.

His lawyers stated he was "forced to step down" due to lack of protection after Megxit, but Harry later said his security was removed to prevent him from leaving.

He told The Daily Telegraph that court evidence confirmed his "worst fears" and called the legal disclosure hard to accept.

He now has a "bespoke" security arrangement, with each U.K. visit assessed individually. He lost a judicial review against the security decision last year.

The prince is appealing the decision on his security, with those close to him saying it’s his "biggest priority." Reports suggest he believes Charles could intervene due to his private secretary's role in royal protection.

Author Robert Jobson criticized Harry's claims of a security conspiracy, pointing out Charles had warned him about the implications of his move.

Jobson further argued Harry is avoiding responsibility for his decisions and battling a reasonable system while demanding taxpayer-funded security, despite living in luxury abroad.

Harry previously missed seeing Charles in London due to his court case. The King, recently hospitalized from cancer treatment, reportedly hasn't seen him in 14 months.

prince harry spare
Source: mega

In 2023, Harry said Spare could have been two books, and the hardest part was cutting content.

Meanwhile, the prince has hinted he still has more to say about his family's treatment.

When his book Spare dropped in 2023, Harry boasted in an interview: "It could have been two books, put it that way.

"And the hard bit was taking things out."

