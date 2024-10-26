Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Left Reeling By Judge's Dismissal of Baseless Paranoid Claims He was 'Bugged and Tracked'

prince harry left reeling
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was shocked as the judge dismissed his claims of being 'bugged' and 'tracked' as baseless.

By:

Oct. 26 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Prince Harry's paranoid claims that he was "bugged" and "tracked" with hidden devices by a scandal-seeking newspaper were tossed out of court by a judge who slammed the royal for making accusations without any proof.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, originally filed his case in London's High Court in 2018 charging The Sun used electronic devices to "bug" and "track" him – even planting a listening device in the car of his former galpal Chelsy Davy.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry left reeling
Source: MEGA

In 2018, Prince Harry filed a case in London’s High Court charging ‘The Sun’ used electronic devices to ‘bug’ and ‘track’ him – even planting a listening device in the car of his former galpal Chelsy Davy.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince previously dropped the claim about Davy, but now a judge has thrown out his claim that his electronic devices were also "hacked" by the pape, hoping to learn his secrets.

In the latest ruling, the High Court justice slammed Prince Harry, who quit his royal duties and split with wife Meghan Markle for America to cash in on his celebrity, for making "generalized" accusaions without any specific "particulars" or evidence.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry left reeling
Source: MEGA

In the latest ruling, the High Court justice slammed Prince Harry for making ‘generalized’ accusaions without any specific ‘particulars’ or evidence.

"Permission is refused for the allegations of planting bugs in rooms and residences and bugs or tracking devices on cars, as no particulars whatsoever of such allegations have been provided," the judge wrote in a scathing rebuke.

Prince Harry was also banned from using the terms "listening and tracking devices" in his case since he – again presented no evidence.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.