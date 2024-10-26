Prince Harry Left Reeling By Judge's Dismissal of Baseless Paranoid Claims He was 'Bugged and Tracked'
Prince Harry's paranoid claims that he was "bugged" and "tracked" with hidden devices by a scandal-seeking newspaper were tossed out of court by a judge who slammed the royal for making accusations without any proof.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, originally filed his case in London's High Court in 2018 charging The Sun used electronic devices to "bug" and "track" him – even planting a listening device in the car of his former galpal Chelsy Davy.
Prince previously dropped the claim about Davy, but now a judge has thrown out his claim that his electronic devices were also "hacked" by the pape, hoping to learn his secrets.
In the latest ruling, the High Court justice slammed Prince Harry, who quit his royal duties and split with wife Meghan Markle for America to cash in on his celebrity, for making "generalized" accusaions without any specific "particulars" or evidence.
- Prince Harry Admits He's 'Not Sure' His Phone Was Hacked, Suggests King Charles III's Voicemails Were Intercepted During Historic Testimony
- Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family Of Intentionally Withholding Information Over Phone Hack Lawsuit
- Prince Harry Unloads on Enemies in Court, Says U.K. Government is at 'Rock Bottom' in Explosive Testimony
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"Permission is refused for the allegations of planting bugs in rooms and residences and bugs or tracking devices on cars, as no particulars whatsoever of such allegations have been provided," the judge wrote in a scathing rebuke.
Prince Harry was also banned from using the terms "listening and tracking devices" in his case since he – again presented no evidence.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.