Prince Harry Left Reeling By Judge's Dismissal of Baseless Paranoid Claims He was 'Bugged and Tracked'

Prince Harry's paranoid claims that he was "bugged" and "tracked" with hidden devices by a scandal-seeking newspaper were tossed out of court by a judge who slammed the royal for making accusations without any proof.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, originally filed his case in London's High Court in 2018 charging The Sun used electronic devices to "bug" and "track" him – even planting a listening device in the car of his former galpal Chelsy Davy.