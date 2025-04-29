Inside Elon Musk's Secret Plan to Father 5,000 Children — The Tesla Billionaire 'Offers To Donate His Sperm' To 'Attractive and Bright' Women To Help Save Humanity
Elon Musk is on a mission to save humanity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now the billionaire Tesla founder and Donald Trump BFF reportedly wants to impregnate as many women as possible to achieve his goal.
Musk has at least 14 known children with four different women, many of them through IVF. And there are rumors he has fathered many more that have yet to come forward.
However, sources say the 53-year-old is purposely trying to populate the planet because he is convinced that "civilization is going to crumble" unless highly intelligent people (like him) – start having more children.
Musk has previously explained: "To reach legion level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates."
A "legion" was a military unit used by the Roman army that featured upwards of 5,000 soldiers.
One insider told the Daily Mail: "Musk is convinced that mankind's very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to 'seed the Earth with more human beings of high intelligence."
Most recently, Musk and Shivon Zilis announced the arrival of their fourth child together – and his 14th overall. Zilis, 39, is a Yale University-educated tech expert and venture capitalist.
Zilis shared the news in an X post on Friday, Feb. 28, revealing the new addition to the family, a boy named Seldon Lycurgus. However, she did not disclose when their son was born.
The businessman behind DOGE previously secretly welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Zilis in November 2021. They welcomed their third child, Arcadia, two years later.
Zilis reinforced Musk's Earth-saving desires to his personal biographer, telling him: "He really wants smart people to have kids, so he encouraged me to."
People close to Musk say there is little romance behind the baby-making. He reportedly prefers to use IVF so he can select the baby’s sex – consequently nearly all of them are boys.
And he urges new mothers to have their baby by caesarean section as he believes it maximizes the child’s skull size – and in turn the size of its brain.
He also personally selects their outlandish names. As well as six children (one of whom died in infancy) with his first wife, writer Justine Wilson, Musk has three – X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl and Tau Techno Mechanicus – with Canadian singer Grimes (real name Claire Boucher).
Could It Bey Over? Beyoncé’s Tour In Chaos As Tickets For Flop Cowboy Carter Shows Struggle To Sell — As Links With Shamed Rapper Diddy Take A Toll
Musk has also reportedly offered his sperm to his good looking and well-educated friends and acquaintances as well.
One of his baby mamas said Musk told her that in 2023 he'd been approached by "Japanese officials" who asked him to donate sperm for a "high-profile woman."
Musk allegedly agreed but didn’t reveal the woman’s name.
It was further reported last October that Musk had once offered to donate sperm to a married couple he met at a Silicon Valley dinner party and, another time, to Nicole Shanahan, the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
Earlier this year, MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair, 26, announced on X that she and Musk share a son – a boy named Romulus.
Musk was said to have offered St. Clair millions of dollars in order to keep their son's paternity out of the public eye.
She told the Wall Street Journal the SpaceX founder offered her a one-time $15million payment, as well as $100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for staying quiet about their child.
However, St. Clair was not interested in the deal, revealing she didn't want the baby "to feel like he's a secret."