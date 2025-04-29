Inside Elon Musk's Secret Plan to Father 5,000 Children — The Tesla Billionaire 'Offers To Donate His Sperm' To 'Attractive and Bright' Women To Help Save Humanity

Musk has at least 14 known children with four different women, many of them through IVF. And there are rumors he has fathered many more that have yet to come forward.

However, sources say the 53-year-old is purposely trying to populate the planet because he is convinced that "civilization is going to crumble" unless highly intelligent people (like him) – start having more children.

Musk has previously explained: "To reach legion level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates."

A "legion" was a military unit used by the Roman army that featured upwards of 5,000 soldiers.

One insider told the Daily Mail: "Musk is convinced that mankind's very survival is threatened by a dwindling population, and he is said to have resolved to 'seed the Earth with more human beings of high intelligence."