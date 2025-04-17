Heard and Musk officially dated from 2017 to 2018 after her divorce from Depp was final. Her daughter, Oonagh Paige, was born via surrogate in 2021, and the actress never disclosed the identity of the girl's father.

The claims originated from a close friend of Heard's sister, Jennifer Howell, who alleged that Heard was "in a legal battle with (Musk) over embryos they had created together."

Musk apparently wanted to destroy them, while Heard tried to keep them to have a baby.

The allegations were never admitted as evidence in the Depp v. Heard trial, as the actress' lawyers argued the declaration had been falsely obtained by the opposing legal team.