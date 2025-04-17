Elon Musk's 'Secret Babies Dossier' Leaked — Tesla Boss Facing MORE Scandal Over Kids After He Was Blasted by Latest Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair
Speculation has been raised once again that billionaire Tesla inventor Elon Musk is secretly the father of Amber Heard's baby boy, RadarOnline.com can report.
A recently resurfaced legal declaration from Heard's 2022 lawsuit against Johnny Depp claims Musk and Heard were once embroiled in a legal dispute over embryos they allegedly created together.
Heard and Musk officially dated from 2017 to 2018 after her divorce from Depp was final. Her daughter, Oonagh Paige, was born via surrogate in 2021, and the actress never disclosed the identity of the girl's father.
The claims originated from a close friend of Heard's sister, Jennifer Howell, who alleged that Heard was "in a legal battle with (Musk) over embryos they had created together."
Musk apparently wanted to destroy them, while Heard tried to keep them to have a baby.
The allegations were never admitted as evidence in the Depp v. Heard trial, as the actress' lawyers argued the declaration had been falsely obtained by the opposing legal team.
Heard revealed her baby news in an Instagram post back in July 2021 with a photo of the child on her stomach.
She revealed in the caption: "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.
"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
She's not the first celebrity to be accused of being a Musk secret baby mama.
Musk is said to have offered Ashley St. Clair millions of dollars in order to keep their son's paternity out of the public eye. The MAGA influencer shook up Musk's world on Valentine's Day of this year when she claimed on X that she and Musk share a son.
The 26-year-old told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday the Tesla founder offered her a one-time $15million payment, as well as $100,000 a month until the child turned 21, in exchange for staying quiet about their child.
However, St. Clair was not interested in the deal, revealing she didn't want the baby "to feel like he's a secret."
The internet personality — who revealed her son's name is Romulus St. Clair – claimed to the publication she was approached by the billionaire's “longtime fixer,” Jared Birchall, after she gave birth in September 2024.
Musk now has at least 14 known children – with rumors of many more. He reportedly views his children as a "legion," which refers to a military unit used by the Roman army that featured thousands of soldiers.
He allegedly texted his fourth baby mama, St. Clair: "To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates."
Musk is also being accused of only buying the X platform – previously known as Twitter – in order to find more women to have his babies.