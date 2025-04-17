EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Private Life Revealed — Read The Late Actor's Heartbreaking Love Notes to Wife Betsy and How They Spent Their Final Years at Home
Gene Hackman proved he could love and laugh with his wife Betsy Arakawa in the time before their tragic double passing.
RadarOnline.com has obtained several personal notes the couple shared with each other, along with an inside look at the actor's video game room and entertainment center.
Among the many letters and notes sheriff deputies found scattered around Hackman's Santa Fe home were some romantic messages the two exchanged.
One appeared to still be celebrating Arakawa's birthday – days after the milestone. Hackman thanked his love for her help with a special dinner, and signed the paper with a simple "G."
The full note read: "Good morning. Happy several days after your birthday. Sorry still about the dinner and having to ask for your help, although it was appreciated.
"Love you and the guys, G."
A second note was a playful reminder that Hackman had what appeared to be a doctor's appointment – complete with some needling.
Hackman wrote: "Ho, Ho, I am off to see the Wizard, the Wizz of Ouchie, Pokie."
He continued his stanza: "She stabs me here and stabs me there, she stabs me almost everywhere (almost). But I'll survive because after (sic) I am still alive. (But some times just barely])."
The Superman star touchingly signed that one as well "Love, G."
When it was time to unwind and have some fun, Hackman and Arakawa could turn to their lavish game room.
Additional photos showed the married duo enjoyed some all-time video game classics, with full-size consoles of Galaga and Defender. He also had a full-size pinball machine themed to the classic TV show Gilligan's Island.
Elsewhere in the room was a regulation-sized pool table resting under some classic bar lights. A collection of cues was gathered in the corner.
Next to that was a dart board and a piano keyboard.
Finally, a door led to an expansive personal gym packed with workout equipment.
Hackman and Arakawa's laid-back attitudes made it no surprise they were well-liked by their neighbors and employees.
Jesse Kesler had worked for Hackman for 16 years. He was one of two workers who discovered the movie star and his wife dead in their mansion.
In video obtained by RadarOnline.com Kesler became visibly emotional as he detailed what he saw to responding sheriff's deputies on the scene.
He shared that he and a partner were at the home working on a repair, and found it odd they hadn't seen nor heard from the couple for over two weeks.
While he was not seen on camera, Kesler could be heard recalling he was hesitant to try to check-in on them, for fear of embarrassing himself.
He said: "I'm like s---. Am I wrong about all this? Am I gonna get in trouble? Am I gonna show up there with two investigators and a state cop, and (Hackman and Arakawa) gonna come out and tell me 'What the hell are you doing here? Jesse? We're sick. We got the flu' or something like that?
"At that point I was like, 'I'm gonna go up and see if I can find the security guard, and ask him about the gate."