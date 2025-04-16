Gene Hackman's Rat Plague Revealed: How Iconic Hollywood Star's Home Was Hoarder Horror Show Before Sad Dementia Death

The sides of a sink are also seen in the footage littered with toiletries and bottles of medication.

And what appears to be a bathtub is filled to the brim with boxes, books and documents.

Cops walked through the kitchen as well as private bedrooms and miscellaneous rooms, which were shockingly shown to have been completely cluttered with dog crates, beds, books, documents and boxes.

One deputy could be heard in the footage insinuating that law enforcement had been told the couple were "very private people, like very".