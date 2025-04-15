Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy 'Laid to Rest' After Private Memorial Service for Family and Close Friends — Including The Actor’s Three Children Who Are Set To Inherit His Entire $80Million Fortune

As RadarOnline.com reported, the bodies of Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, as well as one of their beloved pups, Zinna, were discovered by maintenance workers, who peeked through the windows at the couple's $4million Santa Fe home, on Wednesday, February 26.

The couple was found in separate rooms of their house. Arakawa was discovered in the couple's bathroom with pills scattered around her and Hackman was found on the ground in a mudroom near the kitchen.

Weeks after the perplexing discovery, the couple's cause of deaths were revealed.

Arakawa, an accomplished classical pianist, was said to have died from hantavirus, a flu-like illness related to rodents. She was believed to have died at least a week before Hackman, who suffered from Alzheimer's.