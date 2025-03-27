EXCLUSIVE: The Reason Gene Hackman's 3 Children Are Set to Get EVERYTHING From His $80Million Estate — Despite Signs He Wanted Them Left With Nothing

In Arakawa's will, she wished for her fortune to be given to charity, but due to the couple dying around the same time, Hackman's three adult children, Christopher, Leslie and Elizabeth are now poised to land the windfall, according to legal expert and powerhouse attorney Goldie Schon.

She said: "For unforeseen reasons, these two people passed similarly in time, but oddly enough, she passed before him, and as a result, we have a situation where now, even though his desires were for his estate to go to her in its entirety without even providing it to his adult children, Betsy did pass before him.

"And what does that do? Now we're in a situation where his will and trust say that everything goes to her, but she died first.

"But now what it is, is actually fairly simple. It's going to be a fight, of course, but it's simple because it's as if Gene Hackman passed without a will."