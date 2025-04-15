Gene Hackman Disease Horror: Hollywood Icon's Ultra-Secret $4million Compound Condemned as 'Rat Infested Breeding Ground' For Killer Illnesses After Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From Hantavirus

After carbon monoxide poisoning was ruled out, it was later concluded Arakawa, 65, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome first, around February 12, with Hackman, 95, dying a few days later on February 18 from severe heart disease, which was exacerbated by Alzheimer's disease and kidney disease.

A week after their bodies were discovered, the health assessment of the $4million compound in Santa Fe took place and delivered some intriguing results.

The department concluded dead rodents and their nests were found in "eight detached outbuildings" on the Hackman property making it a "breeding ground" for the hantavirus.

Deadly hantavirus typically spreads through rodent urine and droppings that one may come into contact with when cleaning a basement or an attic.