EXCLUSIVE: Hackman's House of Horrors — How Tragic Hollywood Star's Ultra-Secret Compound Was Littered With Trash and Piles of Hoarded Garbage Before Sad Dementia Death as His Wife Lay Decaying From Killer Rat Virus

Hackman, who was 95 when he died, had left Hollywood long ago for a private life tucked away in Santa Fe.

The French Connection actor first bought the 12 acres of land in 1990, renovating a home already on the site before building another on the property 10 years later.

Hackman and Arakawa, 65, lived a hermit lifestyle, hiding away with their three dogs.

Deputies who first arrived at the house after the bodies were located provided a rare look at the property through their bodycams.

Shaky video shows a large trash bag lying on a patch of what looks to be artificial grass. Dog toys can also be seen strewn about.

The cluttered yard looked unkept, with foliage growing out of control and fallen leaves still waiting to be swept up. Various pieces of pottery were placed haphazardly around the backyard, while a small fold-up table and chairs set was covered in differing items.