EXCLUSIVE: Hackman's House of Horrors — How Tragic Hollywood Star's Ultra-Secret Compound Was Littered With Trash and Piles of Hoarded Garbage Before Sad Dementia Death as His Wife Lay Decaying From Killer Rat Virus
Police who rushed to respond to the discovery of Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa discovered a home in disarray, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Newly released bodycam footage has revealed a home littered with trash and scattered garbage.
Hackman, who was 95 when he died, had left Hollywood long ago for a private life tucked away in Santa Fe.
The French Connection actor first bought the 12 acres of land in 1990, renovating a home already on the site before building another on the property 10 years later.
Hackman and Arakawa, 65, lived a hermit lifestyle, hiding away with their three dogs.
Deputies who first arrived at the house after the bodies were located provided a rare look at the property through their bodycams.
Shaky video shows a large trash bag lying on a patch of what looks to be artificial grass. Dog toys can also be seen strewn about.
The cluttered yard looked unkept, with foliage growing out of control and fallen leaves still waiting to be swept up. Various pieces of pottery were placed haphazardly around the backyard, while a small fold-up table and chairs set was covered in differing items.
A glimpse inside the home revealed more furniture and objects simply thrown around.
One neighbor confessed: "The inside of the house was shocking. They didn't have a housekeeper or a maid, so it had beautiful things - furniture and paintings - but there was dog poop on the floor."
They continued: "The inside of the house was bad. Nothing had been dusted. There was nothing in the fridge."
Hackman retired from his Hollywood lifestyle in 2004, heading off to New Mexico, where he spent his time painting and writing.
Neighbors described the Superman star as a quiet part of the community. One said: "He drove a beat-up old pickup and was just like everyone else. He didn't expect special treatment."
Another would routinely see him at the local coffeehouse: "He looked a little grizzled, but in good shape. He seemed kind of sad and lonely."
Following his original purchase of the land, the Oscar-winner decided to reach out to architects Harry Daple and Stephen Samuelson of Studio Arquitectura for help refurbishing the home – but that would be a tall task.
Samuelson recalled: "The house was horrible. It was a 1950s block building that had sat empty and had deteriorated. But it was a great site, and the foundation had been well placed on the land."
After some time, Hackman and Arakawa were able to significantly transform the home, as the actor is said to have been involved in the renovation, including assisting with the demolition.
Deputies discovered the couple's bodies "mummified" at their home on Feb. 26, two weeks after the couple was last seen.
According to a search warrant, Arakawa was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman was also found with the same signs of decomposition as his wife, a sheriff revealed.
Pills were also discovered scattered around in their bathroom as well as near Arakawa's body in the bedroom. The actor was in the home's mudroom, the warrant read.