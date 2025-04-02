EXCLUSIVE: New Police Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Slept in Separate Rooms Before Their Tragic Death – The Dogs Didn't Like The Oscar Winner

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found dead at their home on February 26. The Oscar-winning actor was discovered in an entryway in the home, lying next to his cane.

His classically trained pianist wife was found in a nearby bathroom. An Australian kelpie mix named Zinfandel, or Zinna, was discovered in a crate around 10 to 15 feet from her body.

The couple was known to be animal lovers and owned a total of three dogs. After their deaths, the two remaining dogs, a German Shepherd named Bear and Akita-shepherd mix named Nikita, were given to Joey Padilla, the owner of pet daycare Santa Fe Tails, who often boarded and looked after them while the owners were away.