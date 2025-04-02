EXCLUSIVE: New Police Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Slept in Separate Rooms Before Their Tragic Death – The Dogs Didn't Like The Oscar Winner

Your tip
New Police Bodycam Footage Reveals Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Slept in Separate Rooms Before Their Tragic Death – The Dogs Didn't Like The Oscar Winner

April 2 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa slept in separate rooms before their bodies were found in different locations inside their home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The actor and his wife were happily married, but while they were loyal dog lovers, it seemed the animals didn't always feel the same way about Hackman.

gene hackman dogs
Source: Facebook / Animal Rescue, Inc.

The couple owned three pet dogs.

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were found dead at their home on February 26. The Oscar-winning actor was discovered in an entryway in the home, lying next to his cane.

His classically trained pianist wife was found in a nearby bathroom. An Australian kelpie mix named Zinfandel, or Zinna, was discovered in a crate around 10 to 15 feet from her body.

The couple was known to be animal lovers and owned a total of three dogs. After their deaths, the two remaining dogs, a German Shepherd named Bear and Akita-shepherd mix named Nikita, were given to Joey Padilla, the owner of pet daycare Santa Fe Tails, who often boarded and looked after them while the owners were away.

gene hackman dg zoom
Source: Santa Fe Sheriff's Department

Padilla arrived to feed and care for one of the hiding canines.

Exclusive police bodycam video obtained by RadarOnline.com shows the moment Padilla arrived at Hackman's home to care for the dogs and meet with detectives.

Padilla confessed that while Arakawa was a nurturing mother, Hackman wasn't as popular with the pooches.

The shop owner revealed on the tape: "(The dogs) were really rough with Gene.

"Betsy was the one who dealt with all of the dogs. Gene didn’t do anything with the dogs. And that's why they slept in separate places, in different parts of the house."

betsy arakawa dogs
Source: Sherry Gaber

Arakawa was their main caretaker.

Hackman and Arakawa's dogs were the first to realize something was wrong with their owners. When paramedics were called to the home in February, the animals greeted them with loud barks, as if trying to lead the paramedics to Hackman's body.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya said: "They realized (the dog) was trying to say, 'Hey, come over here! Come over here!'"

After leading the team to him, one of the dogs sat beside Hackman's body.

Nikita was "skittish because of all the commotion" and refused to leave the sides of both of her owners, authorities said.

Zinna was found dead in a crate in the bathroom near the pianist's body in a "mummified state," according to cops.

The 12-year-old Australian Kelpie mix had undergone a veterinary procedure in the days before Arakawa's death, and it's believed she starved to death in the crate.

Bear and Nikki appeared to have access to a doggy door, which saved their lives.

One was found near Arakawa's body and the other was located outside, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

After assuming the surviving dogs, Padilla confirmed they are "healthy and receiving the best care in a familiar environment.

"They are surrounded by people they know who love them and are committed to their safety."

