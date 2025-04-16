EXCLUSIVE: Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal's $900-Per-Ticket 'Othello' Panned as 'Rip-Off Snoozefest' By Outraged Broadway Fans and Critics

One high-brow theater critic for respected The Guardian newspaper wrote: "Star power does the heavy lifting, though not enough to elevate this Othello into the pantheon of Broadway greats.

"As expected, Washington, at 70, brings the bearing of an elder statesman to the fallible Venetian general, a role he first played at age 22.

"This has the double-sided effect of making the character feel especially tragic – the well-respected veteran general, imbued with glorious authority by one of the most well-respected actors, felled by a shocking streak of insecurity – and ill-fitting; his chemistry with Desdemona (a much younger Molly Osborne, an English actor with an unwieldy American accent) feels more father-daughter than new husband and wife, despite Washington’s best attempts at charming, sexy beguilement.

"Washington has moments of sublime melody as Othello descends into jealous delusion, the kind of rhapsodic deliveries that feel worth whatever price of admission, but the overall tone of his performance is one of perfunctory hyper-competence."