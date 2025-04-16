EXCLUSIVE: Watch The Exact Moment Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy's Lifeless Bodies Are Found — As Heartbreak Of Couple's Dogs' Final Act of Kindness Revealed

The new videos show emergency responders entering the disheveled home to search the property. As they stepped into one of the mansion's many rooms, one deputy turned to the other and said: "I've got feet."

Moments later, the second deputy reluctantly agreed: "Oh, I see feet too."

Upon investigating further, the deputies find 95-year-old Hackman's partially mummified remains.

"Oh yeah, he's down," one officer remarks. "He's been down for awhile."

As more responders enter, he continued: "Alrighty. Well, we found the second one. S---, that sucks.