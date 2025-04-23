Michelle Obama Sounds Off On Making Choices That 'Were Right For Me' and How She's Trying To 'Own Her Life' — As Marriage to Barack Inches Toward 'Divorce'

Therapy enabled Michelle to make choices that were best for her, including skipping high-profile events like the inauguration, which she confessed was very "hard" for her to do.

The 61-year-old explained: "My decision to skip the inauguration you know, what people don't realize, or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism, like people couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart, you know?

"It's like, while I'm here really trying to own my life and intentionally practice. Making the choice that was right for me. And it took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was for me, that was a hard thing for me to do.

"I had to basically trick myself out of it."