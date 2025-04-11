EXCLUSIVE: Inside Michelle and Barack Obama's Secret Divorce Talks – Including How They Will Split $70Million in Assets Before Making Explosive Public Split Announcement
Former First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama have secretly settled on a deal to divide their sprawling $70million fortune before revealing the shocking news that their decades-long marriage is coming to an end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a blockbuster revelation that is sure to roil the American political landscape, sources said lawyers for the battling titans have hammered out an agreement in which Michelle, 61, will continue her conquest of Hollywood while Barack, 63, stays mostly on the East Coast in a behind-the-scenes bid to help the shattered Democratic Party reinvent itself in the new conservative political landscape.
"She'll keep (their film business) Higher Ground Productions, the home in Chicago and the Martha's Vineyard estate," an insider with knowledge of the deal told us. "He'll get the D.C. mansion and they'll split the stock portfolio, which is worth about $22.5million now. He'll also get a slice of the Hollywood profits, but she maintains total control over the company."
News America's 44th president and his wife of 32 years will become the first post-White House occupants to divorce should come as no surprise to RadarOnline.com readers, as insiders previously told us their once solid marriage turned "venomous" following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election.
Sources said Barack had demanded Michelle take up the Democratic Party's standard following Joe Biden's July exit from the race. But Michelle balked at his command, forcing the former president to back Kamala Harris, who he pegged as a loser back in 2020.
"He backed Harris over Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary, and she wound up folding like a cheap pantsuit," a party insider told us.
They added: "Barack felt let down and he wanted anyone but her or Joe in 2024.
"He also knew Michelle's refusal meant another four-year term for Trump, which he believed would be devastating for our country and the world in general. He raged at her that she was handing Trump and the Republicans the election, but she's simply had it with politics. Nothing would have made her run."
Since then, rumors of domestic discord have swirled.
Barack has been seen dining alone in D.C. and, even more pointedly, he attended both Trump's inauguration and Jimmy Carter's funeral with Michelle nowhere in sight. He even appeared to have ditched his wedding band.
"They've been living separate lives for a while now," our insider confirmed. "Now, they've decided to stop putting up the facade of a happy family."
According to sources, the two have tried to quiet rumors of their pending split until they are ready for a public announcement. In fact, Barack posted a series of lovey-dovey photos of her January 17 birthday, and she even said, at one point, that he wanted a third child.
But, apparently, it's all for show.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, an official announcement that their marriage is kaput will likely be issued after the summer.
In the meantime, they'll tell their closest pals and lay the groundwork for the inevitable hullabaloo and media tsunami that's sure to follow the bombshell news.
"The hard part is all but done," our insider said.
They added: "To be honest, it came quite easily compared to how some divorces play out with the spouses fighting over every nickel.
"I think Barack and Michelle are so sick and tired of smiling for the cameras, they just want it to be over so they can quit play-acting and move on with their lives."