Obamas' $70Million Divorce 'Negotiations' Explode: Michelle 'Storms Out' on Barack While Discussing Massive Fortune — And Demands Daughters To 'Pick Sides In Split'

Lawyers for the battling titans had hammered out an agreement last month in which Michelle, 61, would continue her conquest of Hollywood while Barack, 63, staid mostly on the East Coast to campaign for the Democratic party.

However, insiders said Michelle ripped up the agreement after Barack suddenly demanded a stake in their Higher Ground production company.

That was a dealbreaker for the former first lady, who reportedly went "ballistic" at the demand, worrying daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, as their parents battled for their loyalty.

An insider said: "It was a messy scene and not at all keeping with the calm and nurturing image they both project in public. The girls were positively shell shocked."