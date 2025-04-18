Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Barack Obama

Obamas' $70Million Divorce 'Negotiations' Explode: Michelle 'Storms Out' on Barack While Discussing Massive Fortune — And Demands Daughters To 'Pick Sides In Split'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama
Source: @BARACKOBAMA/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

A divorce deal between Barack and Michelle Obama has fallen apart.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 18 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It's back to square one in the explosive divorce of Michelle and Barack Obama, after a secret deal to divide their sprawling $70million fortune has fallen apart.

The former first couple is said to be gearing up for a nasty financial battle – and demanding their two adult daughters choose a side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
tv bosses monster pay check offers ready separate tell all interviews michelle barack obama divorcing
Source: MEGA

Michelle doesn't want to give up control of her production company.

Article continues below advertisement

Lawyers for the battling titans had hammered out an agreement last month in which Michelle, 61, would continue her conquest of Hollywood while Barack, 63, staid mostly on the East Coast to campaign for the Democratic party.

However, insiders said Michelle ripped up the agreement after Barack suddenly demanded a stake in their Higher Ground production company.

That was a dealbreaker for the former first lady, who reportedly went "ballistic" at the demand, worrying daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, as their parents battled for their loyalty.

An insider said: "It was a messy scene and not at all keeping with the calm and nurturing image they both project in public. The girls were positively shell shocked."

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama confirms marriage crisis michelle deep deficit divorce
Source: MEGA

Barack wants their Martha's Vineyard estate back.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders revealed the original deal was for Michelle to keep their their film business, Higher Ground Productions, along with their home in Chicago and the Martha's Vineyard estate.

Barack was set to get the D.C. mansion, while the two were to split their stock portfolio, which is worth about $22.5million.

But Michelle is now miffed that Barack is trying to angle his way into her five-year-old production company, especially since she considers it her baby.

"She doesn’t want Barack anywhere near it," the source spilled. "The notion of him profiting from her sweat and vision galled her, and she’s apparently willing to go to war over it."

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama confirms marriage crisis michelle deep deficit divorce
Source: MEGA

The couple are at a roadblock in their pricey separation.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Elon Musk, Tiffany Fong

MAGA Influencer Hits Back at Shock Claims Elon Musk Offered to 'Impregnate' Her — As Billionaire Is Ready to Create 'Army of Kids Before the Apocalypse'

Split photo of Nichole Schmidt, Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito's Mom Doesn't Believe Brian Laundrie Committed Suicide — And Reveals Chilling New Details About His Parents 'Completely Renovating' His Bedroom After Her Murder

Article continues below advertisement

In retaliation for keeping him out of the company, Barack turned around and withdrew his offer of the Martha's Vineyard property.

The source said: "When Michelle raised a stink over the Higher Ground profits, he dug in his heels and Nixed the idea of her having it."

Rumors have been flying that the pair is heading for divorce after Barack attended Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration by himself, while Michelle was vacationing in Hawaii.

One insider previously told RadarOnline.com Michelle had "no interest" in going to the U.S. capital, and since leaving the White House in 2017 has been focusing on rediscovering and redefining herself with her newfound freedoms.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A source who once worked with Barack and Michelle claimed their marriage was struggling.

The insider claimed: "They don't pretend that they have this Camelot relationship. They're not trying to present that they're this magical couple."

Barack himself finally broke his silence on the subject, admitting his back-to-back terms in office took a toll on their relationship.

The former president told Hamilton College President Steven Tepper on Tuesday, April 5: "I was in a deep deficit with my wife. So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.