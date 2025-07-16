Obama Divorce Bombshell: Barack and Michelle Finally Address Rocky Romance Rumors After Months of Split Speculation — 'She Took Me Back'

During an early episode of her podcast, Michelle discussed going back to therapy and how she's finally at a "stage in life where I have to define my life on my terms for the first time."

Part of defining her life on her own terms included making the difficult decision to skip important events.

She said: "My decision to skip the inauguration, you know, what people don't realize, or my decision to make choices at the beginning of this year that suited me were met with such ridicule and criticism, like people couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, that they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart, you know?

"It's like, while I'm here, really trying to own my life and intentionally practice. Making the choice that was right for me. And it took everything in my power not to do the thing that was perceived as right, but to do the things that were for me, that was a hard thing for me to do. I had to basically trick myself out of it."