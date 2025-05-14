Michelle Obama Admits She 'Wants to Feel Like I'm By Myself' and Gushes Over Doing Things 'Alone' — As Rumors She's Done With Husband Barack Spread

The former First Lady appeared in the latest episode of Amy Poehler 's podcast Good Hang and touched on how much her life has changed since leaving the White House , including wanting to do things all on her own," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Michelle Obama has admitted she's all about solo activities these days as rumors her marriage to husband Barack is nearing the end continue to spread.

Earlier on in the episode, the 61-year-old gave listeners a look into the stressful life she led during the eight years her husband was president.

"I want to try to do normal things... I want to feel like I'm by myself," Michelle said, and also admitted she's now "driving a little bit more by myself... in the car by myself."

At one point during the hour chat , Poehler asked Michelle what are some things she's all about now that she's not being bogged down by her important gig at the White House – which she did from 2009 to 2017.

"As first lady... the eight years, even beyond, the stakes were so high. And Barack and I, our team, we felt like we didn't have room to get anything wrong. And in (this podcast), I can be loose. I can stutter. I can misspeak sometimes, even though I'm sure that will make the news.

"I just feel like there's room to breathe. And maybe some of that is my age. Maybe some of that is that now that I'm in my 60s, what more do I have to prove? How how much more do I have to do? And let's just let's just live. Let's just talk."

And one of the things Michelle is doing to find herself again outside the White House? Therapy.