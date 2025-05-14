Michelle Obama Admits She 'Wants to Feel Like I'm By Myself' and Gushes Over Doing Things 'Alone' — As Rumors She's Done With Husband Barack Spread
Michelle Obama has admitted she's all about solo activities these days as rumors her marriage to husband Barack is nearing the end continue to spread.
The former First Lady appeared in the latest episode of Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang and touched on how much her life has changed since leaving the White House, including wanting to do things all on her own," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Michelle Wants To Feel Normal Again
At one point during the hour chat, Poehler asked Michelle what are some things she's all about now that she's not being bogged down by her important gig at the White House – which she did from 2009 to 2017.
"I want to try to do normal things... I want to feel like I'm by myself," Michelle said, and also admitted she's now "driving a little bit more by myself... in the car by myself."
Earlier on in the episode, the 61-year-old gave listeners a look into the stressful life she led during the eight years her husband was president.
"As first lady... the eight years, even beyond, the stakes were so high. And Barack and I, our team, we felt like we didn't have room to get anything wrong. And in (this podcast), I can be loose. I can stutter. I can misspeak sometimes, even though I'm sure that will make the news.
"I just feel like there's room to breathe. And maybe some of that is my age. Maybe some of that is that now that I'm in my 60s, what more do I have to prove? How how much more do I have to do? And let's just let's just live. Let's just talk."
And one of the things Michelle is doing to find herself again outside the White House? Therapy.
From The White House To Therapy
Earlier this month, while on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, Michelle admitted she returned to therapy, as she needed support because she's "transitioning" into her new life.
The mom-of-two explained: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?
"I’m 61 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact."
Repairing Her Marriage
While her two kids – daughters Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26 – are now off on their own, Michelle said she has a new sense of freedom: "I now don’t have the excuse of, 'Well my kids need this,' or 'my husband needs that' or 'the country needs that.' So how do I think about this next phase, and let me get some help."
However, it seems Barack, 63, has also joined her in therapy as they are said to be trying to save their marriage.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, the couple – who tied the knot in 1992 – are hoping therapy will get them back the right side of marriage.
“They love each other deeply, but marriage is work,” the source said. “They’re committed to doing that work – even now."
The insider continued: “Barack’s always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle’s always been about presence. That dynamic hasn’t changed, even all these years later.”
Despite the apparent therapy work, the high profile pair is still preparing for a possible split by trying to figure out how to divide their wealth and $70million in assets.