Michelle Obama's Daily 'Battles' With Husband Barack Revealed — As Former First Lady Continues to Fuel 'Divorce of The Century' Rumors

The 61-year-old author and former first lady revealed one of the battles she has with her husband – which occurs at bedtime.

Michelle said: "Sometimes I get in the bed, and I'm freezing. Other times, it's like, 'Oh my God, take my skin off.'"

She added: "It's a battle with a partner because he's always cold and I'm like, 'Do not touch [the thermostat].'"

When the former First Lady wakes up in the middle of the night, she's quick to question if her husband adjusted the temperature in the room, saying to him: "'Did you touch the thermostat? You touched it, didn't you?'"

Michelle added Barack, who she said is "scared of the thermostat," usually responds with: "I didn't, I swear."

While Michelle prefers to sleep in a room around 68 degrees, Barack doesn't — so her solution for him is to put on socks.