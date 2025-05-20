Michelle Obama's Daily 'Battles' With Husband Barack Revealed — As Former First Lady Continues to Fuel 'Divorce of The Century' Rumors
Michelle Obama's daily "battles" with her husband, Barack, have been revealed – as divorce rumors continue to surround the former first couple.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the former first lady recently sat down for an interview with Amy Poehler in her Good Hang podcast and opened up more about her relationship with the former president.
Candid Michelle
The 61-year-old author and former first lady revealed one of the battles she has with her husband – which occurs at bedtime.
Michelle said: "Sometimes I get in the bed, and I'm freezing. Other times, it's like, 'Oh my God, take my skin off.'"
She added: "It's a battle with a partner because he's always cold and I'm like, 'Do not touch [the thermostat].'"
When the former First Lady wakes up in the middle of the night, she's quick to question if her husband adjusted the temperature in the room, saying to him: "'Did you touch the thermostat? You touched it, didn't you?'"
Michelle added Barack, who she said is "scared of the thermostat," usually responds with: "I didn't, I swear."
While Michelle prefers to sleep in a room around 68 degrees, Barack doesn't — so her solution for him is to put on socks.
Michelle's Solo Time
During the same podcast episode, she spoke about how much her life has changed since moving out of the White House.
"I want to try to do normal things... I want to feel like I'm by myself," Michelle said, before she added how she's "driving a little bit more by myself... in the car by myself."
She continued: "As first lady... the eight years, even beyond, the stakes were so high. And Barack and I, our team, we felt like we didn't have room to get anything wrong. And in (this podcast), I can be loose. I can stutter. I can misspeak sometimes, even though I'm sure that will make the news.
"I just feel like there's room to breathe. And maybe some of that is my age. Maybe some of that is that now that I'm in my 60s, what more do I have to prove? How, how much more do I have to do? And let's just, let's just live. Let's just talk."
Divorce Rumors
Divorce rumors have been swirling for weeks now, especially as Michelle continues to participate in podcast interviews and give more insight into her marriage.
The speculation escalated earlier this year after she skipped President Trump's second inauguration and Jimmy Carter's funeral.
Amid all of the chaos, in early May, the former first lady revealed she returned to therapy because she needed support because she's going through change after spending eight years in the White House.
She explained on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast: "At this phase of my life, I'm in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?
"I’m 60 years old, I finished a really hard thing in life with my family intact."