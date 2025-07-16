Donald Trump Loses His Mind Over 'Epstein Hoax' and Denies Being on Files — As President Claims 'Only Bad People' Want Them Released
Donald Trump wants to make one thing clear: his name does not appear in the Jeffrey Epstein files, and he thinks such a list does not even exist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president woke up nice and early on Wednesday, July 16, to rage over the late sex offender who has taken over his administration.
'Hook, Line, and Sinker'
"These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at, it’s all they have," Trump cried on Truth Social. "They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates.
"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."
The 79-year-old continued foaming at the mouth as he raged over the "success-starved Dems," and added: "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"
Trump Tells Off MAGA
Trump's ranting left his loyal MAGA base with mixed feelings, with many noting they aren't as supportive of the president as much now.
"Does this guy not realize that without his supporters, he would likely be in prison?" one person asked, as another added: "This is the worst one yet! So now, I’m a bad person AND a past supporter?"
A user reacted: "Ok then. We finally see how he is. Wish I had never voted for him this time."
On Tuesday, July, the controversial politician once again faced questions about the pedophile from reporters, responding, "no, no," when asked if his name appears on any of Epstein's files.
And despite his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, getting torched for her handling of the vile criminal's investigation, Trump had nothing but kind words to share.
"She's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her," he told reporters. "Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release." He was also baffled by the public's fascination with Epstein, calling the case "sordid but boring."
He claimed: "Only really bad people, including the fake news, want to keep something like this going."
Bondi, 59, has been hearing it from both sides after the Justice Department released findings claiming Epstein never had a client list, as previously believed, and also shut down conspiracy theorists who claimed he was murdered behind bars.
That information was enough to send MAGA into a tailspin, especially conspiracy nut and Trump's bizarre pal, Laura Loomer, who went off and demanded Bondi be given the boot.
"Please join me in calling for Blondi to RESIGN!" Loomer, known as "looney, posted on X. "How many more times is this woman going to get away with (messing) everything up before she is FIRED?"
Even Tucker Carlson suggested Bondi is doing all she can to cover crimes that may have been committed by members of the intelligence community.
For his part, Trump is said to be doing all he can to bury the story, and has reportedly told his team to let it die down, with many accusing him of trying to "distract" the public with garbage, including calling out Rosie O'Donnell.