Donald Trump Loses His Mind Over 'Epstein Hoax' and Denies Being on Files — As President Claims 'Only Bad People' Want Them Released

"These Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at, it’s all they have," Trump cried on Truth Social. "They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates.

"Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue. Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---' hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

The 79-year-old continued foaming at the mouth as he raged over the "success-starved Dems," and added: "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"