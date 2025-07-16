Your tip
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

FBI's 'Raw' Epstein Prison Video Had Nearly 3 Minutes Cut Out, Metadata Reveals — as Man Who Served Time in Same Cell Declares ‘There’s Just No Way’ He Was Able to Kill Himself

Split photo of Epstein prison video and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department Of Justice/MEGA

Experts have determined nearly three minutes is missing from the recently released Epstein prison cell video.

July 16 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

New data shows nearly three minutes of video footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell door the morning he was discovered dead in his cell is missing, RadarOnline.com can report, a far cry from the mere minute of footage previously discovered to have disappeared.

This discovery comes as a former inmate in Epstein's exact cell says there is no way the accused sex trafficker would have been able to kill himself.

Embedded Image
Source: Department Of Justice

It had already been determined a minute of the video had disappeared.

On July 7, the FBI and Department of Justice released 11 hours of what they called the "full raw" surveillance video from the only functioning camera near Epstein's cell.

Almost immediately, computer experts noticed there was a missing minute and began asking questions.

Now, forensic experts analyzing the metadata for WIRED have concluded that the video actually has approximately two minutes and 53 seconds missing.

Investigators had already concluded the publicly released video was stitched together in Adobe Premiere Pro from two separate video files.

It is not known if the missing segment contained anything of significance.

Former Inmate Doesn't Buy It

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The president called the Epstein case a 'scam,' and told off some of his MAGA base.

The discovery comes as a former inmate who was held in the exact same prison cell as Epstein insisted it was not physically possible for the convinced the sex offender to kill himself.

Former Colombo crime family mobster Michael Franzese told NewsNation’s Banfield he spent several months in that cell.

"There’s just no way," he said repeatedly. "There’s just no way to hang yourself. There’s nothing from the ceiling, there’s nothing from the – you’d have to be a (little person) and work really hard to try to hang yourself, and I don’t think you’re gonna accomplish it at that point."

No Privacy At All

epstein sheets on floor
Source: Metropolitan Corrections Center/CBS

He found dead in his cell.

As for the mysteriously missing video footage, Franzese said: "I did eight years in prison, and I haven’t experienced cameras being broken, and a perfect storm of correctional officers not walking those cells.

"They walk in and they look in on you all the time.

"As a matter of fact, you know, sometimes it’s embarrassing to go to the toilet because they’re walking past you and looking in the cell constantly."

Damage Control

attorney general pam bondi under siege donald trump advisors release jeffrey epstein files
Source: MEGA

AG Pam Bondi has been under fire for the missing footage.

Shortly after the video controversy erupted, Attorney General Pam Bondi went into damage control during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

Bondi insisted the one-minute gap in the video was part of a routine daily reset that takes place at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

She added: "The video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide."

The AG also stressed the missing minute was not unique to the Epstein video.

Bondi went on: "There was a minute that was off the counter, and what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video... every night should have the same minute missing."

Both Republicans and Democrats have come together with roars of outrage and calls for her to resign, including those convinced she is part of a sinister Epstein cover-up operation.

Bondi had already been under fire from furious conservatives for failing to deliver promised revelations, including the long-teased Epstein "client list."

