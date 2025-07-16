FBI's 'Raw' Epstein Prison Video Had Nearly 3 Minutes Cut Out, Metadata Reveals — as Man Who Served Time in Same Cell Declares ‘There’s Just No Way’ He Was Able to Kill Himself

On July 7, the FBI and Department of Justice released 11 hours of what they called the "full raw" surveillance video from the only functioning camera near Epstein's cell.

Almost immediately, computer experts noticed there was a missing minute and began asking questions.

Now, forensic experts analyzing the metadata for WIRED have concluded that the video actually has approximately two minutes and 53 seconds missing.

Investigators had already concluded the publicly released video was stitched together in Adobe Premiere Pro from two separate video files.

It is not known if the missing segment contained anything of significance.