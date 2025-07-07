Epstein Files Latest: Donald Trump's Justice Department and FBI Team Up to Claim Pedophile Had 'No Blackmail Client List' and 'Wasn't Murdered in Cover-Up'
Donald Trump's Justice Department and FBI have teamed up to claim Jeffrey Epstein did not have a "blackmail client list" and "wasn't murdered in a cover-up."
On August 10, 2019, the notorious sex predator was found dead at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre with bedsheets around his neck in his cell while awaiting trial, which sparked numerous conspiracy theories for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Video Release
In early July, the Justice Department and FBI concluded a joint probe, and the results were detailed in a memo that was obtained by Axios.
During the investigation, footage of Epstein's cell between about 10:40pm on August 9, 2019 to 6:30am the next morning, when he was found dead, was examined by both teams.
The memo stated: "The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability."
The footage supports the medical examiner's conclusion that Epstein did commit suicide – a theory that has been debated for many years.
Back in May, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino claimed a video was being released to shut down the ongoing conspiracy theories about Epstein's death and insisted at the time "no one was there but him" in the prison cell.
Bongino said while appearing on Fox & Friends: "There's video clear as day. He's the only person in there and the only person coming out. You can see it."
'The Client List'
During the bombshell investigation, "no incriminating 'client list'" belonging to the sex predator was found, "no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals," and no "evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."
Before President Trump was re-elected in November 2024, he claimed he had "no problems" with releasing the now debunked "client list."
While making an appearance on The Lex Fridman Podcast, Trump, 78, insisted he never visited the dead financier's notorious private island where young girls were allegedly sexually abused by high-profile individuals.
He said: "I never went to his island, fortunately, but a lot of people did."
Just one month after returning to the Oval Office, President Trump did release Epstein's "contact list" – which included big names such as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Alec Baldwin and Mick Jagger.
Unfortunately, the release was slammed by critics because barely any new information about the Epstein case was revealed.
Trump and Epstein
In early June, Trump's close friendship with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk got nasty extremely fast over the megabill moving through Congress.
In one of the scathing posts about the president on X, Elon insinuated that Trump was hesitant to release more about the Epstein files because he was included in it.
In a now-deleted tweet, Musk claimed: "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"
Trump dismissed Musk's claims in an interview with NBC News and said: "That's been old news. That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it."
Eventually, Musk did apologize for the tweet and wrote his posts about the president "went too far."