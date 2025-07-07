Epstein Files Latest: Donald Trump's Justice Department and FBI Team Up to Claim Pedophile Had 'No Blackmail Client List' and 'Wasn't Murdered in Cover-Up'

In early July, the Justice Department and FBI concluded a joint probe, and the results were detailed in a memo that was obtained by Axios.

During the investigation, footage of Epstein's cell between about 10:40pm on August 9, 2019 to 6:30am the next morning, when he was found dead, was examined by both teams.

The memo stated: "The FBI enhanced the relevant footage by increasing its contrast, balancing the color and improving its sharpness for greater clarity and viewability."

The footage supports the medical examiner's conclusion that Epstein did commit suicide – a theory that has been debated for many years.