EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's VERY Close Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Exposed Amid Elon Musk's Cover-Up Claims About 'Top Secret' Bond

Donald Trump smiled as he rested his hand on Jeffrey Epstein's shoulder in Palm Beach back in 1997.

The moment, captured in a now-infamous photo, encapsulates what the former president once described as a close friendship – the details of which RadarOnline.com can now reveal in full.

"I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy," Trump said in a 2002 interview. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

That relationship has resurfaced in public debate following Elon Musk's recent bombshell claim Trump, 78, is named in the Epstein files.