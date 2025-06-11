Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's VERY Close Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Exposed Amid Elon Musk's Cover-Up Claims About 'Top Secret' Bond

donald trump secret epstein elon musk pp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal again by his former First Buddy Elon Musk, far right.

June 11 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump smiled as he rested his hand on Jeffrey Epstein's shoulder in Palm Beach back in 1997.

The moment, captured in a now-infamous photo, encapsulates what the former president once described as a close friendship – the details of which RadarOnline.com can now reveal in full.

"I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy," Trump said in a 2002 interview. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

That relationship has resurfaced in public debate following Elon Musk's recent bombshell claim Trump, 78, is named in the Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

Fresh Rumors

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump secret epstein elon musk
Source: MEGA

Trump called the Tesla boss' crazy' following his tantrum.

Article continues below advertisement

Renewed scrutiny about the pair's bond also comes amid an ongoing feud between Trump and Musk, 52, and a broader public reckoning over the legacy of Epstein, who apparently died by suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

For years, Trump and Epstein traveled in the same exclusive social circles, often seen together at parties from Manhattan to Palm Beach.

Epstein, a supposed financier – and suspected CIA spy – with a growing network of political and celebrity connections, was a frequent guest at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

A resurfaced video from 1992 shows the two men at the club, laughing and pointing out women on the dance floor.

George Houraney, a Florida-based businessman, said he organized a "calendar girl" competition at Trump’s request that year.

But when he learned that only Trump and Epstein would be attending, he said he was alarmed.

"I said, 'Donald, this is supposed to be a party with VIPs. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?'" Houraney said.

Despite their apparent closeness, the two eventually had a falling out in 2004 over a Palm Beach property dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

Murky Network

Article continues below advertisement
student sold her virginity million hollywood star jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein had ties to almost every famous face on the planet.

Article continues below advertisement

The details remain unclear, but Trump later distanced himself publicly from Epstein after the financier’s 2019 arrest.

"I was not a fan," Trump told reporters at the time. "I had a falling out with him a long time ago."

Still, questions linger.

At the 2021 trial of Epstein's madam and sex trafficking fixer Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman known as 'Jane' testified Epstein took her to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was just 14 years old. N

No misconduct was alleged against Trump.

Nevertheless, flight logs submitted as evidence during the proceedings indicated Trump flew on Epstein’s plane seven times, sometimes with family members including Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany.

Last year, former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams said Epstein brought her to Trump’s Fifth Avenue penthouse in 1993 and encouraged the property mogul to grope her as part of what she described as a "twisted game."

Trump denied the claim.

Weeks later, author Michael Wolff released recordings from 2017 in which Epstein referred to himself as "Donald’s closest friend for 10 years."

Article continues below advertisement

Musk 'Divorce'

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump secret epstein elon musk
Source: MEGA

The former friends went off on one another on social media and on TV.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
prince harry fuming meghan markle kids pp

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Fuming' About Meghan Markle Constantly Sharing Pictures of Their Kids As It 'Reminds Him of Diana Era'

jennifer aniston emotional rock sandra bullock pp

EXCLUSIVE: How Jennifer Aniston Has Become Emotional Rock for Sandra Bullock Amid 'Speed' Actress' Ongoing Tragic Heartbreak

Article continues below advertisement

Wolff, who has written extensively on Trump, said Epstein had considered him for a biography project.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt dismissed the reports as "outlandish false smears" and accused Wolff of "blatant election interference."

Musk claims Trump's name appeared in the so-called Epstein files – insisting this is why the documents have been kept under wraps.

But Trump furiously hit out at the claim and Musk has withdrawn his message on X making the allegation.

Musk and Trump have clashed fiercely behind closed doors in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk estranged daughter vivian every time she has dissed him
Source: MEGA

Musk's days in the White House are numbered for now.

Trump accused his 'First Buddy' of having "Trump derangement syndrome."

Musk responded Trump owed his 2016 election win to him.

As pressure mounts, the White House has promised to release the remaining Epstein documents.

But so far, only a 200-page binder of contacts and flight records – largely already public – has been shared.

No date has been announced for the full release, which may mean Trump's real ties to Epstein remain secret forever.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.