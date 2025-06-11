EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's VERY Close Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Exposed Amid Elon Musk's Cover-Up Claims About 'Top Secret' Bond
Donald Trump smiled as he rested his hand on Jeffrey Epstein's shoulder in Palm Beach back in 1997.
The moment, captured in a now-infamous photo, encapsulates what the former president once described as a close friendship – the details of which RadarOnline.com can now reveal in full.
"I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy," Trump said in a 2002 interview. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."
That relationship has resurfaced in public debate following Elon Musk's recent bombshell claim Trump, 78, is named in the Epstein files.
Fresh Rumors
Renewed scrutiny about the pair's bond also comes amid an ongoing feud between Trump and Musk, 52, and a broader public reckoning over the legacy of Epstein, who apparently died by suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
For years, Trump and Epstein traveled in the same exclusive social circles, often seen together at parties from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
Epstein, a supposed financier – and suspected CIA spy – with a growing network of political and celebrity connections, was a frequent guest at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
A resurfaced video from 1992 shows the two men at the club, laughing and pointing out women on the dance floor.
George Houraney, a Florida-based businessman, said he organized a "calendar girl" competition at Trump’s request that year.
But when he learned that only Trump and Epstein would be attending, he said he was alarmed.
"I said, 'Donald, this is supposed to be a party with VIPs. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?'" Houraney said.
Despite their apparent closeness, the two eventually had a falling out in 2004 over a Palm Beach property dispute.
Murky Network
The details remain unclear, but Trump later distanced himself publicly from Epstein after the financier’s 2019 arrest.
"I was not a fan," Trump told reporters at the time. "I had a falling out with him a long time ago."
Still, questions linger.
At the 2021 trial of Epstein's madam and sex trafficking fixer Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman known as 'Jane' testified Epstein took her to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was just 14 years old. N
No misconduct was alleged against Trump.
Nevertheless, flight logs submitted as evidence during the proceedings indicated Trump flew on Epstein’s plane seven times, sometimes with family members including Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany.
Last year, former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams said Epstein brought her to Trump’s Fifth Avenue penthouse in 1993 and encouraged the property mogul to grope her as part of what she described as a "twisted game."
Trump denied the claim.
Weeks later, author Michael Wolff released recordings from 2017 in which Epstein referred to himself as "Donald’s closest friend for 10 years."
Musk 'Divorce'
Wolff, who has written extensively on Trump, said Epstein had considered him for a biography project.
Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt dismissed the reports as "outlandish false smears" and accused Wolff of "blatant election interference."
Musk claims Trump's name appeared in the so-called Epstein files – insisting this is why the documents have been kept under wraps.
But Trump furiously hit out at the claim and Musk has withdrawn his message on X making the allegation.
Musk and Trump have clashed fiercely behind closed doors in recent months.
Trump accused his 'First Buddy' of having "Trump derangement syndrome."
Musk responded Trump owed his 2016 election win to him.
As pressure mounts, the White House has promised to release the remaining Epstein documents.
But so far, only a 200-page binder of contacts and flight records – largely already public – has been shared.
No date has been announced for the full release, which may mean Trump's real ties to Epstein remain secret forever.