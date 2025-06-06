EXCLUSIVE: Will Trump Sue Musk For Defamation? How 'Unprecedented' Decision May Play Out After 'Crazy' Elon Accused President Of Being In the Epstein Files In Vicious Rant

While there has yet to be hard evidence of Trump being in the files, which has long been speculated to include several high-profile figures and celebrities who engaged in sex crimes with Epstein, Musk still hinted at the possibility, sharing videos of the 78-year-old spending time with the vile criminal.

However, attorney Keith B. Johnson told RadarOnline.com it may be tough for Trump to move forward with a lawsuit.

He explained: "Defamation of character must be based on a false public comment that has a detrimental effect that can be quantified by way of legal damages.

"A public figure can only sue if there is actual malice in the mind of the person making the defamatory remarks. Simply put, it cannot be a mistake but has to be knowingly false, which, many times, is a tough standard to overcome."