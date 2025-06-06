EXCLUSIVE: Will Trump Sue Musk For Defamation? How 'Unprecedented' Decision May Play Out After 'Crazy' Elon Accused President Of Being In the Epstein Files In Vicious Rant
The fight between Donald Trump and Elon Musk appears to just be getting started, as the president could look into filing a defamation lawsuit against the Tesla boss following his vicious allegations on X, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, Musk ended his friendship with Trump with several tweets, including accusing the controversial politician of being on late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's files.
Trump About To Hit Musk With Lawsuit?
While there has yet to be hard evidence of Trump being in the files, which has long been speculated to include several high-profile figures and celebrities who engaged in sex crimes with Epstein, Musk still hinted at the possibility, sharing videos of the 78-year-old spending time with the vile criminal.
However, attorney Keith B. Johnson told RadarOnline.com it may be tough for Trump to move forward with a lawsuit.
He explained: "Defamation of character must be based on a false public comment that has a detrimental effect that can be quantified by way of legal damages.
"A public figure can only sue if there is actual malice in the mind of the person making the defamatory remarks. Simply put, it cannot be a mistake but has to be knowingly false, which, many times, is a tough standard to overcome."
"It would be unprecedented if a sitting president filed suit for defamation while in office," Johnson added.
The battle between the two egos erupted after Musk called out Trump's "big, beautiful bill," noting it will increase the debt and branding it a "disgusting abomination."
Musk then posted 2013 tweets from Trump, in which the reality star criticized Republicans, the budget, and the country's balance.
"Where is the man who wrote these words?" Musk asked. "Was he replaced by a body double!?" The 53-year-old then claimed: "The Big Ugly Bill will INCREASE the deficit to $2.5 trillion!"
Musk Destroys Trump On X
The billionaire also claimed Trump would have failed to beat Kamala Harris in the November election "without" him.
"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," he wrote. "Dems would control the house and Republicans would be 51-49 in the senate... such ingratitude."
Trump admitted he was "disappointed" with their fallout, "because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people."
He added while in the Oval Office: "He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the (electric vehicle credits) mandate, because that's billions and billions of dollars, and it really is unfair."
Friendship Over?
Musk then accused Trump of lying, and raged: "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"
Any hopes of a reconciliation between the two were dashed by Trump, as a senior White House official revealed he is "not interested in Elon call," especially after Musk suggested a "new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle."
Trump hit back on Truth Social, and claimed: "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave. I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"
"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!" he added.
The pettiness between the pair has not subsided as Trump is not only being encouraged to seize control of SpaceX from Musk, but is said to be getting rid of his Tesla.