Musk Goes Off! Elon Claims Trump Was 'Replaced By Body Double' and Bashes 'Lying' President As Bromance Falls Apart Amid Spending Bill Chaos
Donald Trump has been replaced by a body double... at least that is what Elon Musk is claiming as part of a wild rant, as the two are on opposite sides when it comes to the spending bill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, June 5, Musk called out the President and his "big, beautiful bill," noting it will increase the debt and branding it a "disgusting abomination."
Musk Goes Over The Edge
Just weeks after the Tesla boss was given a warm send-off from Trump for his work on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and was even awarded a large golden key as a thank you, it appears the friendship between the two has gone up in smoke.
Musk took to X to go off about the spending bill, posting 2013 tweets from Trump, in which the reality star criticized Republicans, the budget, and the country's balance.
"Where is the man who wrote these words?" Musk asked. "Was he replaced by a body double!?"
The 53-year-old then claimed: "The Big Ugly Bill will INCREASE the deficit to $2.5 trillion!"
Musk was not done there, claiming Trump would not have had a shot against Kamala Harris in the November election without him.
"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," he wrote. "Dems would control the house and Republicans would be 51-49 in the senate... such ingratitude."
Trump responded to Musk's tantrum in the Oval Office during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Trump Hits Back!
"I've always liked Elon… you saw the words he had for me, and he hasn't said anything about me… I'd rather have him criticize me than the bill, because the bill is incredible," the 78-year-old said. "It's the biggest cut in the history of our country."
Trump continued: "I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people.
"He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the (electric vehicle credits) mandate, because that's billions and billions of dollars, and it really is unfair."
Trump The Liar
Musk was quick to respond, as he called out Trump for lying: "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"
He added: "Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!). But ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.
"In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that is both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."
There Goes The Friendship
In the Oval Office, Trump also suggested Musk may be dealing with "Trump derangement syndrome."
"But we have it with others, too," he explained. "They leave, and they wake up in the morning, and the glamor is gone, the whole world is different, and they become hostile. I don’t know what it is."
The controversial businessmen's friendship began to show cracks after Trump announced his tariff hike, which included a baseline of 10 percent for imported goods from all countries, as well as “individualized” tariffs as high as 50% on a series of specific countries and regions.
At the time, Musk saw his net worth decrease by $30.9billion.
Trump then put restrictions on Musk during a meeting, and was said to be sick of him, according to a body language expert.
As for what Musk does next, Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones previously said in a podcast: "... I don’t know what he will do politically, given that he’s put all of his chips in the Trump corner at this point. So, I mean, he can’t go back to the liberal side..."