Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Musk Goes Off! Elon Claims Trump Was 'Replaced By Body Double' and Bashes 'Lying' President As Bromance Falls Apart Amid Spending Bill Chaos

Split photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk destroyed Donald Trump on X over the spending bill.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 5 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump has been replaced by a body double... at least that is what Elon Musk is claiming as part of a wild rant, as the two are on opposite sides when it comes to the spending bill, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, June 5, Musk called out the President and his "big, beautiful bill," noting it will increase the debt and branding it a "disgusting abomination."

Article continues below advertisement

Musk Goes Over The Edge

musk
Source: MEGA

Musk bashed Trump on X over the spending bill.

Just weeks after the Tesla boss was given a warm send-off from Trump for his work on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and was even awarded a large golden key as a thank you, it appears the friendship between the two has gone up in smoke.

Musk took to X to go off about the spending bill, posting 2013 tweets from Trump, in which the reality star criticized Republicans, the budget, and the country's balance.

"Where is the man who wrote these words?" Musk asked. "Was he replaced by a body double!?"

The 53-year-old then claimed: "The Big Ugly Bill will INCREASE the deficit to $2.5 trillion!"

Article continues below advertisement

trump
Source: MEGA

Trump appeared to be hurt by Musk's comments, and said he was 'disappointed.'

Musk was not done there, claiming Trump would not have had a shot against Kamala Harris in the November election without him.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," he wrote. "Dems would control the house and Republicans would be 51-49 in the senate... such ingratitude."

Trump responded to Musk's tantrum in the Oval Office during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Hits Back!

"I've always liked Elon… you saw the words he had for me, and he hasn't said anything about me… I'd rather have him criticize me than the bill, because the bill is incredible," the 78-year-old said. "It's the biggest cut in the history of our country."

Trump continued: "I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people.

"He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we're going to have to cut the (electric vehicle credits) mandate, because that's billions and billions of dollars, and it really is unfair."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump The Liar

Musk was quick to respond, as he called out Trump for lying: "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"

He added: "Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!). But ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.

"In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that is both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."

Article continues below advertisement

There Goes The Friendship

musk tesla
Source: MEGA

The two were once close pals, even boasting about how much they liked one another.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of sean combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial Takes Wild Turn as Judge Threatens To BOOT Disgraced Rapper From Court After 'Influencing' Jury

Split photo of Leah Remini and Church of Scientology

'They Tried to Kill Me!' Leah Remini Claims Scientology Bosses Wanted Her Murdered — And Left Her Daughter Needing Therapy After 'Tapping Her Phone'

In the Oval Office, Trump also suggested Musk may be dealing with "Trump derangement syndrome."

"But we have it with others, too," he explained. "They leave, and they wake up in the morning, and the glamor is gone, the whole world is different, and they become hostile. I don’t know what it is."

The controversial businessmen's friendship began to show cracks after Trump announced his tariff hike, which included a baseline of 10 percent for imported goods from all countries, as well as “individualized” tariffs as high as 50% on a series of specific countries and regions.

At the time, Musk saw his net worth decrease by $30.9billion.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump talks china tariffs
Source: MEGA

The President suggested Musk may be suffering from 'Trump derangement syndrome.'

Trump then put restrictions on Musk during a meeting, and was said to be sick of him, according to a body language expert.

As for what Musk does next, Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones previously said in a podcast: "... I don’t know what he will do politically, given that he’s put all of his chips in the Trump corner at this point. So, I mean, he can’t go back to the liberal side..."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.