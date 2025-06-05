Musk Goes Off! Elon Claims Trump Was 'Replaced By Body Double' and Bashes 'Lying' President As Bromance Falls Apart Amid Spending Bill Chaos

Just weeks after the Tesla boss was given a warm send-off from Trump for his work on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and was even awarded a large golden key as a thank you, it appears the friendship between the two has gone up in smoke.

Musk took to X to go off about the spending bill, posting 2013 tweets from Trump, in which the reality star criticized Republicans, the budget, and the country's balance.

"Where is the man who wrote these words?" Musk asked. "Was he replaced by a body double!?"

The 53-year-old then claimed: "The Big Ugly Bill will INCREASE the deficit to $2.5 trillion!"