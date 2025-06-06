Donald Trump Could Seize Space X From Elon Musk After President Caught in Tit-for-Tat War With Tesla Boss Over His NASA Threat

Trump hit back at Musk's escalating claims by suggesting the entrepreneur's multibillion-dollar government contracts be taken away.

It comes after Musk called for Trump to be impeached on Thursday after linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

The clash, which began over Musk's opposition to Trump's "big, beautiful bill," quickly evolved into personal insults and prompted the president to suggest that Musk should be stripped of his multibillion-dollar government contracts.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump said on Truth Social.