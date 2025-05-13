All Elon's Fault? Tesla Manager Claims He Was Fired After He Blamed Car Company's Plunging Sales on Billionaire's Wild Behavior and Urged Him to Step Down

Instead, LaBrot claimed he was given the boot for a website he pushed titled entitled “Tesla Employees Against Elon." The site argues the Tesla boss is to blame for the decreasing sales, and suggested him leaving Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and coming back to the company is a giant negative.

"The damage done to Elon’s personal brand is now irreversible and as the public face of Tesla, that damage has become our burden," the site states. "We are now at a crossroads: continue with Elon as CEO and face further decline as customers abandon the brand, or move forward without him and allow our products and mission to succeed or fail on their own."

It continued: "We want to be clear: none of this erases the impact Elon has had on Tesla’s journey. He helped create something extraordinary. The mission we’re fighting for exists in large part because of his early vision. But that doesn’t mean he’s the right person to lead us forward now. In fact, it’s clear he’s not."