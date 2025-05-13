All Elon's Fault? Tesla Manager Claims He Was Fired After He Blamed Car Company's Plunging Sales on Billionaire's Wild Behavior and Urged Him to Step Down
Elon Musk isn't making many more friends these days as a now former Tesla manager claims he lost his job simply for speaking up.
Matthew LaBrot, who spent close to six years at Tesla, said he was booted from his “dream job” after he asked the controversial billionaire to give up control, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The electric vehicle manufacturer is headed for a second straight year of sales decline for the second quarter, and many have begun to question just how much Musk's increasingly bizarre behavior – and his friendship with President Trump – has to do with it.
One person, former employee LaBrot, believes Musk is to blame and he had no problem telling anyone willing to hear, even if it cost him his job.
"I was fired from my dream job at Tesla," he wrote in a personal post on LinkedIn, and claimed his "job performance, and my team’s performance, had nothing to do with my termination."
Booted For Calling Out Musk?
Instead, LaBrot claimed he was given the boot for a website he pushed titled entitled “Tesla Employees Against Elon." The site argues the Tesla boss is to blame for the decreasing sales, and suggested him leaving Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and coming back to the company is a giant negative.
"The damage done to Elon’s personal brand is now irreversible and as the public face of Tesla, that damage has become our burden," the site states. "We are now at a crossroads: continue with Elon as CEO and face further decline as customers abandon the brand, or move forward without him and allow our products and mission to succeed or fail on their own."
It continued: "We want to be clear: none of this erases the impact Elon has had on Tesla’s journey. He helped create something extraordinary. The mission we’re fighting for exists in large part because of his early vision. But that doesn’t mean he’s the right person to lead us forward now. In fact, it’s clear he’s not."
According to LaBrot in his personal post, "many current and former employees who feel the same but don’t feel safe saying so..."
Tesla has had a miserable 2025 so far with the company suffering rough first-quarter revenues amid protests over Musk's connection with Trump, as well as his unpopular decisions while running DOGE.
From December to March, Tesla lost almost 50 percent of its market cap and saw its peak value of $1.54trillion from the end of 2024 fall to about $777billion.
Tesla Owners Become The Butt Of The Joke
Tesla owners have also become a laughing stock amid the chaos, with singer Neil Young even writing a song mocking them.
The track, believed to be titled Let's Roll Again, includes a line that pokes fun at anyone who purchases a Tesla.
"If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / It’s electric, it doesn’t matter," the 79-year-old sings.
He also sings: "Build us something that runs real clean / Come on America, let’s get in the race / China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars.”
Musk – not one to stay quiet – was quick to respond on X, simply writing: "Neil Olde."
However, things may be taking a turn as Tesla stock rose 6.8 percent, after the US and China announced a temporary trade war truce.