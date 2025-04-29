Elon Musk Mocks Neil Young After Iconic Singer Slams 'Fascist' Billionaire and Bashes Tesla As Car Company's Miserable Year Continues

The entertainer debuted the track on Saturday, April 26, at a benefit concert in Los Angeles, which adapts the classic song This Land Is Your Land and takes aim at auto manufacturers.

He sings at one point: "Build something special, that people need / Build us a safe way for us to live / Build us something that won’t kill our kids / Build us something that runs real clean / Come on America, let’s get in the race / China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars.”

Young then points out Musk's company and sings: "If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / It’s electric, it doesn’t matter."