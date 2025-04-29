Elon Musk Mocks Neil Young After Iconic Singer Slams 'Fascist' Billionaire and Bashes Tesla As Car Company's Miserable Year Continues
Neil Young's new song calling out Elon Musk and his controversial car brand Tesla has already gotten underneath the billionaire's skin.
The song, said to be titled Let's Roll Again, includes a line that mocks anyone who purchases a Tesla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The entertainer debuted the track on Saturday, April 26, at a benefit concert in Los Angeles, which adapts the classic song This Land Is Your Land and takes aim at auto manufacturers.
He sings at one point: "Build something special, that people need / Build us a safe way for us to live / Build us something that won’t kill our kids / Build us something that runs real clean / Come on America, let’s get in the race / China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars.”
Young then points out Musk's company and sings: "If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / It’s electric, it doesn’t matter."
The Heart of Gold hitmaker – who has always been vocal over his distaste of President Trump – then warned: “If you’re a Democrat, taste your freedom / Get whatever you want, taste your freedom.”
Musk got word of the song after an X user took to the platform to post the lyrics and rip the "awful" track.
"Neil Olde," Musk simply responded, in reference to the 79-year-old.
Tesla has been hit hard in 2025 with the company suffering brutal first-quarter revenues amid large protests over Musk's connection with Trump as well as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
From December to March, Tesla lost almost 50 percent of its market cap and saw its peak value of $1.54trillion from the end of 2024 fall to about $777billion.
“My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone, went roughly in half... This is a very expensive job is what I’m saying," the 53-year-old complained during a rally on March 30.
Meanwhile, Young is battling his own issue: his health.
Young is said to have gained 30 pounds in recent years, amid his battles with type 1 diabetes and painful arthritis. The Danger Bird singer's overweight figure was on display on April 4 in Oxnard, California, as he was seen at a car repair shop with his t-shirt stretched over his stomach.
A source said: "He's got a big potbelly and clearly let himself go – and friends are worried.
"People around him are shocked at how huge he's gotten. It's concerning – especially with his health history."
Young – who suffered from polio during his childhood and also endured epileptic seizures – continues to see the impact of his previous health issues.
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Young, told RadarOnline.com he believes Young's childhood polio likely left him with permanent nerve damage and loss of muscular control – and also pointed out his remaining healthy nerves may lose their ability to pull double duty covering multiple muscle fibers.
He explained: "This is called post-polio syndrome. His inactivity is likely caused by his childhood polio and is making him fat. He genetically stores that fat primarily in his liver, which can worsen his diabetes..."
"It is incredibly important that his doctor teach him lifestyle changes," Dr. Mirkin added.