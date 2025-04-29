Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Mocks Neil Young After Iconic Singer Slams 'Fascist' Billionaire and Bashes Tesla As Car Company's Miserable Year Continues

Split photo of Elon Musk, Neil Young
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk poked fun at Neil Young after the singer brutally called him out.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 29 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Neil Young's new song calling out Elon Musk and his controversial car brand Tesla has already gotten underneath the billionaire's skin.

The song, said to be titled Let's Roll Again, includes a line that mocks anyone who purchases a Tesla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk was not left very happy over Young's new song slamming Tesla.

Article continues below advertisement

The entertainer debuted the track on Saturday, April 26, at a benefit concert in Los Angeles, which adapts the classic song This Land Is Your Land and takes aim at auto manufacturers.

He sings at one point: "Build something special, that people need / Build us a safe way for us to live / Build us something that won’t kill our kids / Build us something that runs real clean / Come on America, let’s get in the race / China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars.”

Young then points out Musk's company and sings: "If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / It’s electric, it doesn’t matter."

Article continues below advertisement
young
Source: MEGA

Young's track calls anyone who purchases a Tesla a 'fascist.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Heart of Gold hitmaker – who has always been vocal over his distaste of President Trump – then warned: “If you’re a Democrat, taste your freedom / Get whatever you want, taste your freedom.”

Musk got word of the song after an X user took to the platform to post the lyrics and rip the "awful" track.

"Neil Olde," Musk simply responded, in reference to the 79-year-old.

Article continues below advertisement

Tesla has been hit hard in 2025 with the company suffering brutal first-quarter revenues amid large protests over Musk's connection with Trump as well as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

From December to March, Tesla lost almost 50 percent of its market cap and saw its peak value of $1.54trillion from the end of 2024 fall to about $777billion.

“My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone, went roughly in half... This is a very expensive job is what I’m saying," the 53-year-old complained during a rally on March 30.

Article continues below advertisement
musk young
Source: MEGA

Tesla has lost plenty of momentum (and cash) due to Musk's connection to President Trump and DOGE.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Young is battling his own issue: his health.

Young is said to have gained 30 pounds in recent years, amid his battles with type 1 diabetes and painful arthritis. The Danger Bird singer's overweight figure was on display on April 4 in Oxnard, California, as he was seen at a car repair shop with his t-shirt stretched over his stomach.

A source said: "He's got a big potbelly and clearly let himself go – and friends are worried.

"People around him are shocked at how huge he's gotten. It's concerning – especially with his health history."

Article continues below advertisement

Young – who suffered from polio during his childhood and also endured epileptic seizurescontinues to see the impact of his previous health issues.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Young, told RadarOnline.com he believes Young's childhood polio likely left him with permanent nerve damage and loss of muscular control – and also pointed out his remaining healthy nerves may lose their ability to pull double duty covering multiple muscle fibers.

He explained: "This is called post-polio syndrome. His inactivity is likely caused by his childhood polio and is making him fat. He genetically stores that fat primarily in his liver, which can worsen his diabetes..."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Mark Zuckerberg

Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Top-Secret Bunker In Hawaii — and Why The Facebook Billionaire Built A '5,000 Square Foot Place' Underneath His $270M Mansion Compound

Composite photo of George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Donald Trump

Trump SIDELINES ‘Fake News Thugs’ David Muir and George Stephanopoulos For Primetime Sit-Down Interview

Article continues below advertisement
young musk
Source: MEGA

Young's has sparked health concerns with his overweight figure.

"It is incredibly important that his doctor teach him lifestyle changes," Dr. Mirkin added.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.