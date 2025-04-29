Your tip
Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Top-Secret Bunker In Hawaii — and Why The Facebook Billionaire Built A '5,000 Square Foot Place' Underneath His $270M Mansion Compound

Photo of Mark Zuckerberg
Source: THEO VON/YOUTUBE

Mark Zuckerberg claimed his 5,000 square-foot underground tunnel is used for 'storage.'

Profile Image

April 29 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Mark Zuckerberg attempted to dismiss reports he's building a "doomsday bunker" on his $270million compound in Hawaii, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The billionaire downplayed his underground construction project during a recent appearance on comedian Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast.

mark zuckerberg downplays billionaire bunker rumors at m compound
Source: THEO VON/YOUTUBE

Zuckerberg addressed 'memes' about him constructing a 'billionaire bunker.'

On the podcast, Zuckerberg, 40, shared how he learned how to fly a helicopter because he wanted "freedom," which Von said gave off a "Batman vibe."

Von then rambled off a list of lavish things he would have if he were a billionaire like Zuckerberg, including "an underground tunnel."

The Facebook founder shocked Von when he confessed he actually did have an "underground tunnel" at his ranch in Kauai.

mark zuckerberg makeover
Source: MEGA

The 5,000 square-foot underground tunnel is at Zuckerberg's $270million Kauai ranch.

He said: "I do have an underground tunnel."

A stunned Von pressed for more information: "Do you really? In... USA?"

Zuckerberg explained: "Yeah in this ranch in Kauai."

The tech mogul went on to downplay the 5,000 square-foot space, mocking viral memes that swirled about him building a secret shelter.

mark zuckerberg
Source: MEGA

Zuckerberg explained 'it's a tunnel that just goes to another building.'

Zuckerberg added: "It's more of an underground storage situation," to which Von joked, "Zunkie got the bunky."

When asked what's in the "underground tunnel," Zuckerberg seemingly shied away from the question before admitting, "It's basically what you just said, it's sort of a tunnel that just goes to another building."

The podcast host joked, "It's a good place to hide a little bit of dope. That's what I would say, dude. That's what I would do," prompting a laugh from the Meta CEO, who added, "Well, you and I differ."

This isn't the first time Zuckerberg has dismissed questions about the sprawling 5,000 square-foot "storage" space.

In a past interview with The Circuit's Emily Chang, he was asked about reporting about him constructing the hideout.

He replied: "That's just like a little shelter. Whatever you want to call it, hurricane shelter whatever."

Zuckerberg then claimed chatter about his Kauai ranch had been "blown out of proportion."

facebook mark zuckerberg denies plans step down meta boss jpg
Source: MEGA

Zuckerberg previously dismissed reports about the tunnel being a 'doomsday bunker' as 'not true.'

He added: "I think it got, like, blown out of proportion as if, like, the whole ranch was some kind of, like, doomsday bunker, which is just not true."

Zuckerberg seemingly tried to change the topic by explaining the Hawaiian compound he owns with wife Priscilla Chan is for ranching – and he's goal is to "try to create the highest quality beef in the world.”

The mogul continued: "The Kauai thing is really fun. We have this whole vertical integration plan where we’re growing macadamia nuts to feed the macadamia meal, and we're brewing beer because that helps them eat more. That’s fun."

Zuckerberg isn't the only billionaire who has been rumored to own a bunker.

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are among those believed to have secret hiding shelters and elaborate underground systems for use in case of emergency.

