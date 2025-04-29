Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Top-Secret Bunker In Hawaii — and Why The Facebook Billionaire Built A '5,000 Square Foot Place' Underneath His $270M Mansion Compound

The billionaire downplayed his underground construction project during a recent appearance on comedian Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast.

Mark Zuckerberg attempted to dismiss reports he's building a "doomsday bunker" on his $270million compound in Hawaii, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the podcast, Zuckerberg, 40, shared how he learned how to fly a helicopter because he wanted "freedom," which Von said gave off a "Batman vibe."

Von then rambled off a list of lavish things he would have if he were a billionaire like Zuckerberg, including "an underground tunnel."

The Facebook founder shocked Von when he confessed he actually did have an "underground tunnel" at his ranch in Kauai.