NASA Set to AXE Future Rocket Launches To Pull Out All the Stops In Hunt for Aliens: 'We WILL Explore the Unknown'

This comes as President Donald Trump has been open about releasing all federal secrets when it comes to the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Any future rocket launches may have been put on the backburner as NASA is said to instead be focused on searching for alien life.

NASA had been hoping to launch the Artemis III manned moon mission in 2027, but now it looks as if that may in jeopardy due to increasing costs.

Instead, the space agency is doing a 180 and pulling out all the stops to locate aliens – at least according to NASA's science mission directorate Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen

He said: "We will explore the unknown. We have the tools and teams who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown and we are prepared to use these powerful tools of scientific discovery.

"Part of our task is not only to do fundamental research but to find life elsewhere."