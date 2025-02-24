NASA Set to AXE Future Rocket Launches To Pull Out All the Stops In Hunt for Aliens: 'We WILL Explore the Unknown'
Any future rocket launches may have been put on the backburner as NASA is said to instead be focused on searching for alien life.
This comes as President Donald Trump has been open about releasing all federal secrets when it comes to the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
NASA had been hoping to launch the Artemis III manned moon mission in 2027, but now it looks as if that may in jeopardy due to increasing costs.
Instead, the space agency is doing a 180 and pulling out all the stops to locate aliens – at least according to NASA's science mission directorate Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen
He said: "We will explore the unknown. We have the tools and teams who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown and we are prepared to use these powerful tools of scientific discovery.
"Part of our task is not only to do fundamental research but to find life elsewhere."
In November, Congressman Tim Burchett claimed he and Trump had discussed aliens and how to move forward in that department.
"President Trump will move toward total disclosure, and that's what's going to have to happen," Burchett said during an interview with NewsNation.
He continued: "We have these government bureaucrats who keep saying they don't exist... the best pilots in the world are telling us these things are flying within close proximity to their aircraft. In my conversations with the President-elect, I'm convinced that's what he wants (full disclosure) and that he trusts the American public.”
Trump also touched on his curiosity with what is up in the galaxies during a podcast interview with controversial mouthpiece Joe Rogan.
The 78-year-old said at the time: "There is a lot of interest in the people coming from space, you know... I have to be honest, I have never been a believer, but I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people, perfect. I mean, great pilots, great everything. And they said we saw things sir that were very strange, like a round ball. But it wasn’t a comet or a meteor it was something, and it was going four times faster than an F-22 which is a very fast plane."
"There’s no reason not to (believe)," he added.
Earlier this month, Florida rep Anna Luna claimed files about aliens would be released to the public.
United States citizens have long been fascinated with aliens, especially when pilot Kenneth Arnold claimed to see a string of "flying saucers" near Mount Rainier, Washington in 1947. That same year, the Roswell Incident occurred, as UFO hunters are said to have captured an alien aircraft in New Mexico.
The government claimed it was just a weather balloon that had crashed.
Even with all the current alien talk, Trump's "First Buddy" Elon Musk is all about going to Mars, as he wrote on X in January: "We’re going straight to Mars. The moon is a distraction. Mass to orbit is the key metric, thereafter mass to Mars surface. The former needs to be in the megaton to orbit per year range to build a self-sustaining colony on Mars."
Despite the Tesla billionaire's enthusiasm, his hope of landing on the big Red Planet may be shut down by congress.
Casey Dreier, chief of space policy at The Planetary Society, claimed there “would be a lot of congressional resistance" when it comes to flying out to the planet.