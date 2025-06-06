EXCLUSIVE: Watch the Footage That Could Ruin Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Chance at Trump Pardon — With Video Resurfacing of Rapper Campaigning for Democrats and Branding The Don a 'Motherf-----'

In 2020, during Trump's first re-election campaign against Joe Biden, Combs unveiled a new political party with a mission that included advancing "a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people."

The rapper tweeted at the time that the group's "NUMBER ONE priority is to get (Donald) Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO."

The message continued: "We can't allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR."