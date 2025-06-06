Your tip
Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
EXCLUSIVE: Watch the Footage That Could Ruin Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Chance at Trump Pardon — With Video Resurfacing of Rapper Campaigning for Democrats and Branding The Don a 'Motherf-----'

split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs may have lost the support of President Trump.

June 6 2025, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be desperately hoping President Trump comes to his rescue with a special presidential pardon, as his federal sex trafficking trial reveals the disgraced rapper's sordid private life.

But Trump may not be so receptive to the idea – especially based on what Combs has said about him in the past, RadarOnline.com can report.

sean diddy combs mega
Source: MEGA

Combs has been vocale about his opinion of Trump in the past.

As the court battle drags on, Combs could be counting on some divine presidential intervention from Trump, who has previously hinted he would consider pardoning the singer if he is convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Trump has a history of granting pardons to friends and supporters, but Combs may find himself denied after seeing some newly unearthed videos.

Source: instagram.com/radaronline/

In 2020, during Trump's first re-election campaign against Joe Biden, Combs unveiled a new political party with a mission that included advancing "a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people."

The rapper tweeted at the time that the group's "NUMBER ONE priority is to get (Donald) Trump out of office. HE HAS TO GO."

The message continued: "We can't allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US. The people that have the most responsibility and should be SCARED TO DEATH of this man are white people. WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF A RACE WAR."

Biden Endorsement

sean diddy combs voting past
Source: facebook.com/Diddy

In 2020, he shared a video endorsing Joe Biden.

Combs later went on a profanity-laced rant on Trump when the 55-year-old music mogul uploaded a video of his election ballot.

Hovering a pen directly above Trump's name, he said: "Who am I voting for? I'm definitely not voting for this motherf---er right here.

Not that Biden fared much better in Combs' eyes. As he dangled the pen over the democratic nominee's name, Combs confessed that he didn't really want to vote for him, instead saying he was voting for Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Eventually, he did give Biden his formal endorsement.

Beg Your Pardon

sean diddy combs voting past
Source: youtube.com/@richardmarcj

Combs has a history with political issues, and interviewd a then Senator Barack Obama in 2004 for MTV.

In the days before his explosive trial began, Combs considered playing his "Trump card" by reaching out to the White House in a bid to be pardoned.

A source revealed: "Their relationship goes back decades, and they have met on several occasions, so Combs is writing directly to Trump to see if he can snag himself a case dismissal from the Oval Office.

"He's seen Trump free the Capitol Building rioters, so he sees no reason why Trump can't extend the same 'get out of jail free pass' to him or at least call for it on his behalf."

Rap Battle

trump
Source: MEGA

Trump could consider pardoning Combs.

Standing in the way, however, could be Combs' rap rival 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, who recently reminded social media about Combs' previous opinion of Trump by sharing the same critical videos.

50 Cent's beef with Combs dates all the way back to 2006, when 50 dropped his diss track The Bomb, in which he accused Combs of being behind the 1997 murder of Notorious B.I.G.

The two have exchanged blows ever since then, but things were taken to a 10 when Combs' mansion was raided in March 2024 as part of the sex trafficking investigation.

50 would then claim he always suspected Combs of alleged illegal behavior and even noted he was working on a Netflix series about Combs' abuse case.

