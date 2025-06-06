Diddy the Diva! Combs Savaged by Trolls After Whining Court Sketches Make Him Look Like a Koala — As Ex-Girlfriend Sobs Describing Marathon 'Freak Offs'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs cannot bear the way his courtroom sketch artist is drawing him, RadarOnline.com can report, claiming she is making him look like a "koala."
But the disgraced music mogul could have bigger appearances to worry about as a former girlfriend continues her graphic testimony Friday in his sex trafficking trial.
A woman testifying under the pseudonym "Jane" is back on the stand today. She is a key witness for the prosecution, and her testimony is expected to last well into next week.
Addressing the court for a second day, she broke down in tears describing her expectations at Combs' "Freak Off" parties, which she referred to as "hotel nights."
"Jane" sobbed as she detailed having sex with several different partners during parties that she said could go on for multiple "rounds" – the longest lasting nearly four straight days over New Year’s in 2022. Combs' ex said he would provide her with a steady stream of ecstasy, caffeine, water and protein shakes to keep her awake.
When asked why she didn't just walk away or say no, "Jane" revealed she felt "obligated" to please Combs, as he was paying her $10,000 rent at the time.
Animal Instincts
Before court was dismissed on Thursday, Combs turned to face courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg to make an unusual request.
"Soften me up a bit, you're making me look like a koala bear," the 55-year-old begged, according to Rosenberg.
The artist's sketches have detailed Combs' thin appearance after spending months in a federal prison, as he has opted for simple sweaters and neutral colors instead of his traditional music icon bling. Combs also has noticeably grayer hair in the artist's renderings.
Online, critics bashed the request, with one person tweeting: "A koala bear is much cuter than Diddy."
Another blasted: "DO NOT Disgrace Koalas!"
A third noted: "The koalas would be offended."
Artistic Interpretations
It's not the first time someone has had an issue with Rosenberg's artistic interpretations. The well-known artist has covered several high profile trials – and has quickly learned everyone is a critic.
Earlier this year, Rudy Giuliani told Rosenberg she had made him "look like his dog" when the former New York City mayor was in court in a civil case.
When Donald Trump saw Rosenberg's vision of him during his $250 million civil fraud trial, the president reacted, "Gotta lose some weight."
That same year, his son Donald Trump Jr. had his own blunt request for Rosenberg during a civil fraud trial over his family's real estate business: "Make me look sexy."
Stern Warning
Rosenberg was also present when the judge admonished Combs for trying to "influence the jury" and warned him not to make eye contact or facial expressions at jurors.
The judge threatened that if the rapper continued, he would speak to the jury and could have Combs removed from the courtroom for the rest of the trial.
Rosenberg told NBC News that Combs has indeed been making facial expressions at jurors since the start of the trial.
"Combs has been attempting to interact with various members of the jury, both affirmatively and negatively, depending on the testimony," she said.