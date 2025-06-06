Diddy the Diva! Combs Savaged by Trolls After Whining Court Sketches Make Him Look Like a Koala — As Ex-Girlfriend Sobs Describing Marathon 'Freak Offs'

A woman testifying under the pseudonym "Jane" is back on the stand today. She is a key witness for the prosecution, and her testimony is expected to last well into next week.

Addressing the court for a second day, she broke down in tears describing her expectations at Combs' "Freak Off" parties, which she referred to as "hotel nights."

"Jane" sobbed as she detailed having sex with several different partners during parties that she said could go on for multiple "rounds" – the longest lasting nearly four straight days over New Year’s in 2022. Combs' ex said he would provide her with a steady stream of ecstasy, caffeine, water and protein shakes to keep her awake.

When asked why she didn't just walk away or say no, "Jane" revealed she felt "obligated" to please Combs, as he was paying her $10,000 rent at the time.