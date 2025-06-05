Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial Takes Wild Turn as Judge Threatens To BOOT Disgraced Rapper From Court After 'Influencing' Jury

Judge Arun Subramanian stopped the proceedings to admonish the troubled rapper as his sex trafficking case grows tense.

The rapper was accused of trying to influence the jury.

After the jury was excused for lunch on Thursday, June 5, the judge kept the defendant behind and scolded him for flashing faces and gestures at jurors, which he claimed was an attempt to influence them.

Combs, 55, was said to be nodding and looking at the panel during recent testimony, which Judge Subramanian slammed as "absolutely unacceptable."

Speaking directly to Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo, the judge said: "I was very clear there were not to be any facial expressions or any attempts to influence the jury."

He added that during the cross-examination, Combs was "looking at the jury and nodding vigorously."