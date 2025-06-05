Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial Takes Wild Turn as Judge Threatens To BOOT Disgraced Rapper From Court After 'Influencing' Jury
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been warned he could be kicked out of his own trial if he continues to try to influence jury members, RadarOnline.com can report.
Judge Arun Subramanian stopped the proceedings to admonish the troubled rapper as his sex trafficking case grows tense.
After the jury was excused for lunch on Thursday, June 5, the judge kept the defendant behind and scolded him for flashing faces and gestures at jurors, which he claimed was an attempt to influence them.
Combs, 55, was said to be nodding and looking at the panel during recent testimony, which Judge Subramanian slammed as "absolutely unacceptable."
Speaking directly to Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo, the judge said: "I was very clear there were not to be any facial expressions or any attempts to influence the jury."
He added that during the cross-examination, Combs was "looking at the jury and nodding vigorously."
Stern Warning
Subramanian asked Agnifilo if this would happen again, to which he promised: "No your honor, it's not going to happen again."
The judge warned that if it happens again, he will speak to the jury and could have Combs removed from the courtroom for the rest of the trial.
According to witnesses inside the courtroom, Combs appeared to be looking at jurors.
Court artist Jane Rosenberg told NBC News that Combs has been making facial expressions at jurors since the start of the trial.
"Combs has been attempting to interact with various members of the jury, both affirmatively and negatively, depending on the testimony," Rosenberg said.
Next Victim
After lunch, a third alleged victim of Combs took the stand. The woman, who testified under the pseudonym of Jane, was expected to tell the jury that the hitmaker used "lies, drugs, threats, and violence" to force her to participate in his now infamous "Freak Offs."
"Jane" is the previously mentioned "Victim-2" in the prosecution's indictment.
Combs' ex, Cassie Ventura, has already come forward and revealed she was the woman identified as "Victim-1."
The three remaining anonymous victims have asked to be referred to at the trial using only a pseudonym, including "Jane." Prosecutors are also asking Combs' attorneys not to share any identifying details about them.
Conflicting Stories
Thursday began with cross-testimony of a fashion designer who claims Combs dangerously dangled her off a high-rise apartment balcony.
A day earlier, Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan claimed she had a terrifying near-death experience in 2016 after one of Combs' parties.
Bongolan, a friend of Combs' former girlfriend and previous witness, Ventura, invoked her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination before taking the stand.
Finally being called to testify, the designer described the physical and mental aftermath of the terrifying event.
Bongolan told jurors she suffered a "bruise on the back of my leg and back and neck pain."
She also said the event has continued to haunt her, sharing: "I have night terrors and paranoia and scream in my sleep at times."
However, just before being dismissed, the defense implied that Combs couldn't have been responsible for dangling Bongolan, as he was in New York City at that time.