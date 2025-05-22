Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Male Escort 'First Freak-Off Partner' Tells In New Book How He Spent Years as 'Bisexual' Rapper's 'Boy Toy'
An exotic dancer who was one of the first participants in Sean 'Diddy' Combs "Freak Off" parties has revealed he spent several years as a sexual "boy toy" for the disgraced rapper, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sharay 'The Punisher' Hayes exposed the graphic details of his bizarre relationship with Combs in his sexual self-help memoir.
Strict Rules
Hayes didn't know it at the time, but Combs' then girlfriend Cassie Ventura hired him to "put on a show" for the music man.
In his book, In Search of Freezer Meat, the 51-year-old escort described being called by Ventura to what he thought was a girlfriend's birthday party, only to discover he was actually the only guest.
"I was expecting a room full of girlfriends celebrating with her, but no one was there, and oddly, all the furniture was covered in white sheets," he wrote, asking where he should do his show. "She responded that she wasn't interested in my dancing, and my purpose for being there was that her husband had a voyeur fetish and enjoyed watching her in sexy scenes.
"She wanted us to sit across from each other while sensually covering ourselves with baby oil. The goal was to make it look hot and sexy as possible while her husband watched from a distant corner across the room.
"Most importantly, we were supposed to act like her husband was not there and not acknowledge his presence at all."
Combs' Composure
Hayes continued that as he and Ventura applied the baby oil to each other, Combs entered the room, making sure to hide his identity so as not to be discovered.
"Dude was butt naked with one of those Muslim head coverings that only revealed his eyes, so his face is completely covered," he wrote.
"He has a bottle of Astroglide in his hand while he is madly wh---ing his meat with the other hand. Like, you could hear the wh---king from across the room."
Secret Identity Exposed
After his initial audition, Hayes said "for the next 3 years, I was the boy toy for this rich, powerful couple 5 to 6 times a year when they came to NYC."
But he never knew the identity of the mystery man. Until one day, while waiting for Combs and Ventura inside a luxury hotel suite, he saw the rapper's name on the television's welcome screen.
On the witness stand this week, he said he was paid as much as $2,000 per "performance" and added he participated in at least a dozen of the singer's now-infamous "Freak Offs."
Hayes, who was also featured on the VH-1 reality show I Love Money, has a well-established history of delivering for his clients.
Live To Dance
"The Punisher" has boasted he has performed over 7,000 adult-themed stage shows across the country.
According to one online review, Hayes "jaw-dropping movements and hip thrusts provide audiences with a show they won’t easily forget. He knows how to keep his audience filled with excitement and anticipation, being on the edge of their seats as he performs."
And in a 2015 interview with the New York Post, Hayes confessed sometimes the parties can extend beyond the club.
"(Customers) will say, ‘You’re coming home with me tonight,'" said Hayes, who admitted he's "lost count" of the number of post-performance one-night stands he’s had.