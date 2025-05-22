Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Male Escort 'First Freak-Off Partner' Tells In New Book How He Spent Years as 'Bisexual' Rapper's 'Boy Toy' 

Hayes didn't know it at the time, but Combs' then girlfriend Cassie Ventura hired him to "put on a show" for the music man.

In his book, In Search of Freezer Meat, the 51-year-old escort described being called by Ventura to what he thought was a girlfriend's birthday party, only to discover he was actually the only guest.

"I was expecting a room full of girlfriends celebrating with her, but no one was there, and oddly, all the furniture was covered in white sheets," he wrote, asking where he should do his show. "She responded that she wasn't interested in my dancing, and my purpose for being there was that her husband had a voyeur fetish and enjoyed watching her in sexy scenes.

"She wanted us to sit across from each other while sensually covering ourselves with baby oil. The goal was to make it look hot and sexy as possible while her husband watched from a distant corner across the room.

"Most importantly, we were supposed to act like her husband was not there and not acknowledge his presence at all."