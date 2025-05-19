Your tip
PICTURED: The Baby Oil and Drugs Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Was Found With When The Disgraced Rapper Was Arrested — And Ex Cassie Ventura Injuries Revealed During Intense Trial Day

Split photo of Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura injuries
Source: mega/Department of Justice

Graphic photos from Combs' 'Freak Offs' and Ventura's injuries were shown to jurors.

May 19 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Newly released photos reveal bottles of baby oil, random drugs like ecstasy and piles of cash were all found inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' hotel room after his arrest in September 2024 , RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Dozens of photos were shown to jurors deciding the fate of Combs, while prosecutors also presented photo evidence of the bruising the singer's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura endured at his hand.

sean combs baby oil dept of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Bottles of baby oil were found in Combs' hotel room.

During a harrowing start to the second week of Combs' sex trafficking trial, new photos and documents viewed last week by the jury were made publicly available.

According to the reports, arresting authorities said they recovered two clear plastic Ziploc bags in an orange prescription bottle. Pink powder discovered inside the bags later tested positive for ketamine and MDMA.

A fanny pack with over $9,000 was also confiscated.

It was suggested Combs was preparing for one of his now infamous "Freak Off" parties before his arrest.

Ventura's Bruises

sean combs powder department of justice
Source: Department of Justice

Pink powder in baggies contained drugs.

Additional photos showed Ventura’s swollen lip and cuts above her eye, reportedly given by Combs during his attack on the singer in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel room.

"That's me, a selfie of me with a fat lip," she testified on Friday before being dismissed.

She said she took the selfie inside an Uber after finally escaping and then sent Combs a text saying: "I have a premiere for the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life on Monday. You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done. Please stay away from me."

Ventura told jurors during their decade-long relationship, some of her arguments with Combs would be violent and result in "some sort of physical abuse."

She claimed: "He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down."

History Of The 'Freak Off'

cassie ventura eyebrow gash bedframe southern distric new york
Source: Department of Justice

Ventura showed off a cut above her eye.

Ventura also discussed the "Freak Offs" and the night she was beaten by the rap star outside a Los Angeles hotel elevator, which has been documented by surveillance video.

"Within the first year of our relationship, he proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism, where he would watch me be in intercourse with a third party, specifically with another man," she testified.

Ventura said at the time she was "in love" with him and participated to make him happy.

"I knew it wasn’t something I wanted to be doing, especially as regularly as it became, but again, I was just in love and wanted to make him happy."

Afraid To Say No

cassie ventura busted lip split pic sdny
Source: Department of Justice

She also had bruised lips.

She explained a "Freak Off" would entail "hiring an escort and setting up this experience so that I could perform for Sean."

She continued: "Eventually, it became a job for me, pretty much, so I knew if it was something he wanted me to do, I had the contacts to set it up and get a hotel room and all of that, but in the beginning, Sean set it up. He was in charge."

Ventura said she was afraid to refuse Combs' commands and claimed he controlled everything from her career to how she dressed.

"It got to a point where I just didn't feel like I had much of a choice, didn’t really know what 'no' could be or what 'no' could turn into," she said.

