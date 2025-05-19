PICTURED: The Baby Oil and Drugs Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Was Found With When The Disgraced Rapper Was Arrested — And Ex Cassie Ventura Injuries Revealed During Intense Trial Day

Additional photos showed Ventura’s swollen lip and cuts above her eye, reportedly given by Combs during his attack on the singer in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel room.

"That's me, a selfie of me with a fat lip," she testified on Friday before being dismissed.

She said she took the selfie inside an Uber after finally escaping and then sent Combs a text saying: "I have a premiere for the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life on Monday. You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done. Please stay away from me."

Ventura told jurors during their decade-long relationship, some of her arguments with Combs would be violent and result in "some sort of physical abuse."

She claimed: "He would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down."